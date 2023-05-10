Advanced search
    BIZIM   TREBZMT00017

BIZIM TOPTAN SATIS MAGAZALARI A.S.

(BIZIM)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-05-08
21.42 TRY   -2.28%
12:51pBizim Toptan Satis Magazalari : Q1 2023 Webcast Presentation
PU
05/08Bizim Toptan Satis Magazalari : 2022 Dividend Distribution Table
PU
05/04Bizim Toptan Satis Magazalari : Information Note and Letter of Attorney for the 2022 General Assembly Meeting
PU
Bizim Toptan Satis Magazalari : Q1 2023 Webcast Presentation

05/10/2023 | 12:51pm EDT
Webcast Presentation

May 11th'23

Bizim Toptan 1Q2023 Webcast Presentation

Agenda

Q1 2023 Highlights

Q1 2023 Financial Results

Expectations

Q & A

Bizim Toptan 1Q2023 Webcast Presentation

2

Q1'23 At a Glance : Successful implementation of multi-channel sales strategy despite one-off expenses and minimum wage increase

Drivers of the 1st Quarter in Bizim Toptan:

  • Following the Earthquake on 6th of February, we had apporimately 32 million TL of one-off expenses, nearly half of which were donation expenditures. These expenditures have had an impact on our profitablity figures in Q1 2023. Aside from these direct costs, 41 SEÇ stores closed, 16 of the SEÇ stores and 2 of Bizim Toptan stores continue to be unoperational, further impacting our figures
  • However, despite this extra ordinary situation, our multi-channel sales strategy still yields impressive growth in diversified sales channels.
  • Growth performances of sales channels:
    • SEÇ channel's sales increased by ~121%
    • Prosaf sales to out of home consumption customers increased by 155%
    • E-tradesales increased by 237%
    • Platinum sales' increase was around 63%

Bizim Toptan 1Q2023 Webcast Presentation

3

Strong growth in all customer groups

2 stores remain under reconstruction after the Maraş earthquake

91 new

stores in net during Q1 2023 reaching 2.500 in total

Q1 2023 (y-o-y) growth rates:

147%

127%

121%

2022

78%

77%

84%

Q1 2023

71%

65%

56%

40%

42%

26%

Corporate

Horeca

SEÇ

Individual Traditional Wholesalers

Channel

Customer

Number

> 1.000.000

Bizim Toptan 1Q2023 Webcast Presentation

4

Diversified Customer Mix

Multi-channel sales model supports the sustainable growth

Q1 202259.3%*

15%

28%

4%

20%

20%

13%

Traditional

Wholesaler

Corporate

SEÇ

Individual

HORECA

65.6%*

Q1 2023

18%

25%

6%

19%

23%

10%

Traditional

Wholesaler

Corporate

SEÇ

Individual

HORECA

  1. Sum of SEÇ, Horeca, Corporate and Individual customers sales among total sales revenue

Bizim Toptan 1Q2023 Webcast Presentation

5

Disclaimer

Bizim Toptan Satis Magazalari AS published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 16:50:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
