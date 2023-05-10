Bizim Toptan Satis Magazalari : Q1 2023 Webcast Presentation
05/10/2023 | 12:51pm EDT
Webcast Presentation
May 11th'23
Bizim Toptan 1Q2023 Webcast Presentation
Q1'23 At a Glance : Successful implementation of multi-channel sales strategy despite one-off expenses and minimum wage increase
Drivers of the 1st Quarter in Bizim Toptan:
Following the Earthquake on 6th of February, we had apporimately 32 million TL of one-off expenses, nearly half of which were donation expenditures. These expenditures have had an impact on our profitablity figures in Q1 2023. Aside from these direct costs, 41 SEÇ stores closed, 16 of the SEÇ stores and 2 of Bizim Toptan stores continue to be unoperational, further impacting our figures
However, despite this extra ordinary situation, our multi-channel sales strategy still yields impressive growth in diversified sales channels.
Growth performances of sales channels:
SEÇ channel's sales increased by ~121%
Prosaf sales to out of home consumption customers increased by 155%
E-tradesales increased by 237%
Platinum sales' increase was around 63%
Strong growth in all customer groups
2 stores remain under reconstruction after the Maraş earthquake
91 new
stores in net during Q1 2023 reaching 2.500 in total
Q1 2023 (y-o-y) growth rates:
147%
127%
121%
2022
78%
77%
84%
Q1 2023
71%
65%
56%
40%
42%
26%
Corporate
Horeca
SEÇ
Individual Traditional Wholesalers
Channel
Customer
Number
> 1.000.000
Diversified Customer Mix
Multi-channel sales model supports the sustainable growth
Q1 202259.3%*
15%
28%
4%
20%
20%
13%
Traditional
Wholesaler
Corporate
SEÇ
Individual
HORECA
65.6%*
Q1 2023
18%
25%
6%
19%
23%
10%
Traditional
Wholesaler
Corporate
SEÇ
Individual
HORECA
Sum of SEÇ, Horeca, Corporate and Individual customers sales among total sales revenue
