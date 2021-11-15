BizLink : Announcement of Offering of GDRs Through The Issuance of New Common Shares by Capital Increase
11/15/2021 | 03:50am EST
Provided by: BizLink Holding Inc.
SEQ_NO
7
Date of announcement
2021/11/15
Time of announcement
16:43:48
Subject
BizLink's Announcement of Offering of GDRs Through The
Issuance of New Common Shares by Capital Increase
Date of events
2021/11/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/11/15
2.Source of capital increase funds:Participating in GDRs offering by
issuing new common shares for cash
3.Number of shares issued (not including those distributed to employees if
consisting in capital increase from earnings or capital surplus) :
Tentatively be issued 10,000 thousands to 14,000 thousands shares.
4.Par value per share:NT$ 10/per share
5.Total monetary value of the issuance:To be determined
6.Issue price:To be determined
7.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:
10% of the new common shares to be issued will be reserved for subscription
by the employees of the Company and its subsidiaries. For those shares not
subscribed by employees, it is further proposed to authorize the Chairman
to allot these shares for subscription by specific persons at the issue
price, or that the Chairman may use these shares as the underlying shares
of the issuance of GDRs, depending on the market conditions then.
8.Number of shares publicly sold:
10% of the new common shares to be issued will be reserved for subscription
by the employees of the Company and its subsidiaries. The remaining 90%
will be publicly offered as the underlying shares of the proposed issuance
of GDRs.
9.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing
shareholders:NA
10.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by
the deadline:
The Chairman is authorized to offer the shares not subscribed by
employees to specific persons at the issue price or to use such shares
as the underlying securities of the GDRs offering.
11.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:
Same as the existing shares.
12.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase:
The proceeds will be used for the procurement of raw materials overseas.
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
BizLink Holding Inc. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 08:49:05 UTC.