BizLink : Announcement of Offering of GDRs Through The Issuance of New Common Shares by Capital Increase

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/11/15 2.Source of capital increase funds:Participating in GDRs offering by issuing new common shares for cash 3.Number of shares issued (not including those distributed to employees if consisting in capital increase from earnings or capital surplus) : Tentatively be issued 10,000 thousands to 14,000 thousands shares. 4.Par value per share:NT$ 10/per share 5.Total monetary value of the issuance:To be determined 6.Issue price:To be determined 7.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees: 10% of the new common shares to be issued will be reserved for subscription by the employees of the Company and its subsidiaries. For those shares not subscribed by employees, it is further proposed to authorize the Chairman to allot these shares for subscription by specific persons at the issue price, or that the Chairman may use these shares as the underlying shares of the issuance of GDRs, depending on the market conditions then. 8.Number of shares publicly sold: 10% of the new common shares to be issued will be reserved for subscription by the employees of the Company and its subsidiaries. The remaining 90% will be publicly offered as the underlying shares of the proposed issuance of GDRs. 9.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing shareholders:NA 10.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the deadline: The Chairman is authorized to offer the shares not subscribed by employees to specific persons at the issue price or to use such shares as the underlying securities of the GDRs offering. 11.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares: Same as the existing shares. 12.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase: The proceeds will be used for the procurement of raw materials overseas. 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.