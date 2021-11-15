Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Bizlink Holding Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3665   KYG114741062

BIZLINK HOLDING INC.

(3665)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BizLink : Announcement of Offering of GDRs Through The Issuance of New Common Shares by Capital Increase

11/15/2021 | 03:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: BizLink Holding Inc.
SEQ_NO 7 Date of announcement 2021/11/15 Time of announcement 16:43:48
Subject 
 BizLink's Announcement of Offering of GDRs Through The
Issuance of New Common Shares by Capital Increase
Date of events 2021/11/15 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/11/15
2.Source of capital increase funds:Participating in GDRs offering by
 issuing new common shares for cash
3.Number of shares issued (not including those distributed to employees if
consisting in capital increase from earnings or capital surplus) :
Tentatively be issued 10,000 thousands to 14,000 thousands shares.
4.Par value per share:NT$ 10/per share
5.Total monetary value of the issuance:To be determined
6.Issue price:To be determined
7.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:
 10% of the new common shares to be issued will be reserved for subscription
 by the employees of the Company and its subsidiaries. For those shares not
 subscribed by employees, it is further proposed to authorize the Chairman
 to allot these shares for subscription by specific persons at the issue
 price, or that the Chairman may use these shares as the underlying shares
 of the issuance of GDRs, depending on the market conditions then.
8.Number of shares publicly sold:
10% of the new common shares to be issued will be reserved for subscription
by the employees of the Company and its subsidiaries. The remaining 90%
will be publicly offered as the underlying shares of the proposed issuance
of GDRs.
9.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing
shareholders:NA
10.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by
the deadline:
 The Chairman is authorized to offer the shares not subscribed by
 employees to specific persons at the issue price or to use such shares
 as the underlying securities of the GDRs offering.
11.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:
 Same as the existing shares.
12.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase:
 The proceeds will be used for the procurement of raw materials overseas.
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

BizLink Holding Inc. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 08:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BIZLINK HOLDING INC.
03:50aBIZLINK : Announce the acquisition of right-of-use Asset for subsidiaries, XIANG YAO ELECT..
PU
03:50aBIZLINK : Announcement of Offering of GDRs Through The Issuance of New Common Shares by Ca..
PU
03:50aBIZLINK : Board approved on the Forth Issuance of Unsecured Overseas Convertible Bonds
PU
03:50aBIZLINK : The Company's 2021Q3 consolidated financial statements have been reported to the..
PU
03:50aBIZLINK : to announce BOD Resolution
PU
11/05BizLink to announce the Group Sales of October 2021
PU
11/05Bizlink Holding Inc. Reports Group Sales Results for the Month and Year to Date October..
CI
10/05Bizlink Holding Inc. Reports Group Sales Results for the Month and Year to Date Septemb..
CI
10/01LEONI : Reaches Agreement For Sale Of Business Unit To BizLink
MT
10/01Bizlink Holding Inc. Approves Appointment of Chien-Cheng Lin as Member of Remuneration ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 27 054 M 974 M 974 M
Net income 2021 2 070 M 74,5 M 74,5 M
Net cash 2021 2 543 M 91,6 M 91,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 3,47%
Capitalization 34 411 M 1 238 M 1 239 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart BIZLINK HOLDING INC.
Duration : Period :
Bizlink Holding Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIZLINK HOLDING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 257,50 TWD
Average target price 273,67 TWD
Spread / Average Target 6,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chien Hua Teng General Manager & Director
Yu Fang Wang Chief Financial Officer
Hua Tse Liang Chairman
Ming Chun Chen Independent Director
Chih Wen Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIZLINK HOLDING INC.5.75%1 238
KEYENCE CORPORATION22.36%151 138
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE31.89%99 131
EATON CORPORATION PLC43.00%68 479
NIDEC CORPORATION0.27%66 803
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.21.21%58 238