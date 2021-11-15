BizLink : Board approved on the Forth Issuance of Unsecured Overseas Convertible Bonds
11/15/2021 | 03:50am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: BizLink Holding Inc.
SEQ_NO
8
Date of announcement
2021/11/15
Time of announcement
16:44:07
Subject
BizLink's Board approved on the Forth Issuance of
Unsecured Overseas Convertible Bonds
Date of events
2021/11/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/11/15
2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of
___________ (company)]:
The Forth Issuance of Unsecured Overseas Convertible Bonds
of BizLink Holding Inc.
3.Total amount issued:
Up to US$125 million (including the portion after the exercise of an
over-allotment option by the Underwriter).
4.Face value per bond:
Denominations of US$200,000 or in any integral multiples thereof
5.Issue price:Issued at 100% of par value.
6.Issuance period:Tentatively set to mature after five (5) years.
7.Coupon rate:Tentatively set at 0% per annum.
8.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:NA
9.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:
The proceeds will be used for the procurement of raw materials
overseas.
10.Underwriting method:
Issued and offered outside of the Republic of China (��ROC��) pursuant
to laws and regulations of the jurisdictionswhere the Bonds are to be
sold and to international market practice. All of the Bonds are to be
offered publicly.
11.Trustees of the corporate bonds:Authorized the Chairman to determine.
12.Underwriter or agent:UBS AG Hong Kong Branch
13.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:NA
14.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:
Authorized the Chairman to determine.
15.Certifying institution:NA
16.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:
According to the business consideration and the market conditions,the
Chairman or his designated person is hereby authorized to determine.
17.Sell-back conditions:
According to the business consideration and the market conditions,the
Chairman or his designated person is hereby authorized to determine.
18.Buyback conditions:
According to the business consideration and the market conditions,the
Chairman or his designated person is hereby authorized to determine.
19.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or
subscription:
According to the business consideration and the market conditions,the
Chairman or his designated person is hereby authorized to determine.
20.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange,
stock swap, or subscription:Based on the conversion premium.
21.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Regarding this issuance of overseas convertible bonds, if regulation
change,or revisions are requested by the competent authority, due to
objective factors or to supplement other matters, the Chairman or his
designated person is hereby authorized to sign all contracts and
documents for the overseas convertible bonds and handle all related
matters for the overseas convertible bonds.
BizLink Holding Inc. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 08:49:05 UTC.