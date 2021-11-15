BizLink : Board approved on the Forth Issuance of Unsecured Overseas Convertible Bonds

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/11/15 2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of ___________ (company)]: The Forth Issuance of Unsecured Overseas Convertible Bonds of BizLink Holding Inc. 3.Total amount issued: Up to US$125 million (including the portion after the exercise of an over-allotment option by the Underwriter). 4.Face value per bond: Denominations of US$200,000 or in any integral multiples thereof 5.Issue price:Issued at 100% of par value. 6.Issuance period:Tentatively set to mature after five (5) years. 7.Coupon rate:Tentatively set at 0% per annum. 8.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:NA 9.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan: The proceeds will be used for the procurement of raw materials overseas. 10.Underwriting method: Issued and offered outside of the Republic of China (��ROC��) pursuant to laws and regulations of the jurisdictionswhere the Bonds are to be sold and to international market practice. All of the Bonds are to be offered publicly. 11.Trustees of the corporate bonds:Authorized the Chairman to determine. 12.Underwriter or agent:UBS AG Hong Kong Branch 13.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:NA 14.Agent for payment of the principal and interest: Authorized the Chairman to determine. 15.Certifying institution:NA 16.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion: According to the business consideration and the market conditions,the Chairman or his designated person is hereby authorized to determine. 17.Sell-back conditions: According to the business consideration and the market conditions,the Chairman or his designated person is hereby authorized to determine. 18.Buyback conditions: According to the business consideration and the market conditions,the Chairman or his designated person is hereby authorized to determine. 19.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription: According to the business consideration and the market conditions,the Chairman or his designated person is hereby authorized to determine. 20.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:Based on the conversion premium. 21.Any other matters that need to be specified: Regarding this issuance of overseas convertible bonds, if regulation change,or revisions are requested by the competent authority, due to objective factors or to supplement other matters, the Chairman or his designated person is hereby authorized to sign all contracts and documents for the overseas convertible bonds and handle all related matters for the overseas convertible bonds.