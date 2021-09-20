Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Bizlink Holding Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3665   KYG114741062

BIZLINK HOLDING INC.

(3665)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BizLink Holding Inc. Wins Asiamoney Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll 2021: Taiwan Automobiles and Components

09/20/2021 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Leading global interconnect solutions provider, BizLink Holding Inc., is honored to win Asiamoney Asia’s Outstanding Companies Poll 2021 in the Taiwan Automobiles and Components sector for the third consecutive year. This award acknowledges BizLink’s unceasing pursuit of and dedication towards strong financial performance, management team excellence, proactive investor relations outreach as well as our exemplary Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

This award affirms BizLink’s inquisitive, agile, open-minded, and collaborative approach in tackling all challenges and in never losing sight of being a sustainable partner. BizLink Chairman Roger Liang said: "We will continue to digitally transform our global enterprise, adjust product strategies according to the changing business environment, expand investments in research and development, and diversify our production capacity to take advantage of the shift to regional supply chains. Corporate sustainability remains core to our culture, including reducing climate change risk, increasing our green revenues, and minimizing our carbon footprint, to improve longer-term stakeholder value."

Asiamoney’s 2021 Poll received overwhelming support from over 1,071 fund managers, buy-side analysts, bankers, and ratings agencies, totaling over 5,787 individuals that voted for 191 companies in their industry sector across 13 markets in Asia.

BizLink sincerely thanks all the individuals and institutions that voted for us in this esteemed poll. BizLink will continue to improve global operations, and most importantly, strive towards building a better future for all. Winning this award for the third straight year only bolsters our resolve towards greater sustainability.

About BizLink

We are a U.S.-headquartered and vertically integrated supplier of interconnect products. Our manufacturing sites in China, Malaysia, Singapore, Mexico, Slovakia, Serbia, and the USA allow for seamless integration into our customers' supply chains by serving the information technology, data communications, medical, consumer electronic, motor vehicle, solar, home appliance, fiber optic, and industrial equipment industries with new product introduction (NPI) and box build as well as system integration capabilities ready at selective sites.

For more information, please visit http://www.bizlinktech.com


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BIZLINK HOLDING INC.
03:01aBIZLINK HOLDING INC. WINS ASIAMONEY : Taiwan Automobiles and Components
BU
09/06Bizlink Holding Inc. Reports Group Sales Results for the Month and Year to Da..
CI
08/31Bizlink Holding Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Ju..
CI
08/16Bizlink Holding Inc. Announces Demise of Chin-Teh Hsu, Member of Audit Commit..
CI
08/15Bizlink Holding Inc. Announces Demise of Chin-Teh Hsu, Independent Director
CI
08/05Bizlink Holding Inc. Announces Consolidated Sales Results for Month and Year ..
CI
07/21Bizlink Holding Inc. Approves Cash Dividend
CI
07/05Bizlink Holding Inc. Reports Group Sales Results for the Month and Year to Da..
CI
07/05Bizlink Holding Inc. Announces Executive Changes of Audit Committee
CI
07/05Bizlink Holding Inc. Announces Term Expiration of the Corporate Governance an..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 26 906 M 967 M 967 M
Net income 2021 2 061 M 74,1 M 74,1 M
Net cash 2021 2 468 M 88,7 M 88,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
Yield 2021 3,58%
Capitalization 33 209 M 1 195 M 1 193 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart BIZLINK HOLDING INC.
Duration : Period :
Bizlink Holding Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIZLINK HOLDING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 248,50 TWD
Average target price 277,38 TWD
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chien Hua Teng General Manager & Director
Yu Fang Wang Chief Financial Officer
Hua Tse Liang Chairman
Ming Chun Chen Independent Director
Chih Wen Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIZLINK HOLDING INC.2.05%1 195
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.17.93%54 135
AMPHENOL CORPORATION15.81%45 295
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-40.25%36 483
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-27.38%17 099
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED-21.80%9 194