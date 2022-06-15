Log in
    3665   KYG114741062

BIZLINK HOLDING INC.

(3665)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  13/06/2022
309.00 TWD    0.00%
06:43aBIZLINK : is invited by KGI Securities for an investor call meeting
PU
06/06BIZLINK : to announce Group Sales for May 2022.
PU
06/06Bizlink Holding Inc. Announces Consolidated Sales Results for the Month and Year to Date of May 2022
CI
BizLink : is invited by KGI Securities for an investor call meeting

06/15/2022 | 06:43am BST
Today's Information

Provided by: BizLink Holding Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/15 Time of announcement 13:28:13
Subject 
 BizLink is invited by KGI Securities
for an investor call meeting
Date of events 2022/06/16 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/16
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:20
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
    Online Meeting
    Is it located in Taiwan: Yes
    Is it an online meeting: Yes
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
 BizLink is invited by KGI Securities for investor call meetings
 to discuss Company Status and Outlook.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:No.

Disclaimer

BizLink Holding Inc. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 05:42:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 49 922 M 1 681 M 1 399 M
Net income 2022 3 412 M 115 M 95,6 M
Net Debt 2022 4 943 M 166 M 138 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 4,00%
Capitalization 47 200 M 1 589 M 1 322 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart BIZLINK HOLDING INC.
Duration : Period :
Bizlink Holding Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIZLINK HOLDING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 309,00 TWD
Average target price 374,45 TWD
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chien Hua Teng General Manager & Director
Yu Fang Wang Chief Financial Officer
Hua Tse Liang Chairman
Ming Chun Chen Independent Director
Chih Wen Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIZLINK HOLDING INC.18.39%1 589
KEYENCE CORPORATION-33.04%87 500
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-32.17%69 282
EATON CORPORATION PLC-23.13%53 007
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-8.27%50 648
NIDEC CORPORATION-37.99%36 114