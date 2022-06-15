BizLink : is invited by KGI Securities for an investor call meeting
06/15/2022 | 06:43am BST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: BizLink Holding Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/15
Time of announcement
13:28:13
Subject
BizLink is invited by KGI Securities
for an investor call meeting
Date of events
2022/06/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/16
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:20
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Online Meeting
Is it located in Taiwan: Yes
Is it an online meeting: Yes
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
BizLink is invited by KGI Securities for investor call meetings
to discuss Company Status and Outlook.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:No.
BizLink Holding Inc. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 05:42:08 UTC.