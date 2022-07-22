Log in
    3665   KYG114741062

BIZLINK HOLDING INC.

(3665)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-20
314.00 TWD   +0.64%
02:24aBIZLINK : is invited by SinoPac Securities for an investor call meeting
PU
07/19BIZLINK : Announcement on behalf of six subsidiaries providing guarantees for BizLink's syndication loan
PU
07/18BIZLINK : is invited by Cathay Securities for an investor call meeting
PU
BizLink : is invited by SinoPac Securities for an investor call meeting

07/22/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: BizLink Holding Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/22 Time of announcement 14:14:50
Subject 
 BizLink is invited by SinoPac Securities
for an investor call meeting
Date of events 2022/07/26 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/07/26
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
    Online Meeting
    Is it located in Taiwan: Yes
    Is it an online meeting: Yes
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
 BizLink is invited by SinoPac Securities for an investor
 call meeting to discuss Company Status and Outlook.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:No.

Disclaimer

BizLink Holding Inc. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 06:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 50 731 M 1 694 M 1 694 M
Net income 2022 3 539 M 118 M 118 M
Net Debt 2022 5 028 M 168 M 168 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 3,94%
Capitalization 47 964 M 1 602 M 1 602 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 314,00 TWD
Average target price 380,40 TWD
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chien Hua Teng General Manager & Director
Yu Fang Wang Chief Financial Officer
Hua Tse Liang Chairman
Ming Chun Chen Independent Director
Chih Wen Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIZLINK HOLDING INC.20.31%1 602
KEYENCE CORPORATION-27.82%95 458
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-27.29%69 390
EATON CORPORATION PLC-22.55%53 406
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-9.97%49 074
NIDEC CORPORATION-31.12%40 202