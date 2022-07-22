BizLink : is invited by SinoPac Securities for an investor call meeting
07/22/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: BizLink Holding Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/22
Time of announcement
14:14:50
Subject
BizLink is invited by SinoPac Securities
for an investor call meeting
Date of events
2022/07/26
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/07/26
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Online Meeting
Is it located in Taiwan: Yes
Is it an online meeting: Yes
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
BizLink is invited by SinoPac Securities for an investor
call meeting to discuss Company Status and Outlook.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:No.
BizLink Holding Inc. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 06:23:02 UTC.