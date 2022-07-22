Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/07/26 2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00 3.Location of institutional investor conference: Online Meeting Is it located in Taiwan: Yes Is it an online meeting: Yes 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: BizLink is invited by SinoPac Securities for an investor call meeting to discuss Company Status and Outlook. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:No.