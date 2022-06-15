BizLink : is invited by UBS for "Taiwan Virtual Conference 2022" investor call meetings
06/15/2022 | 04:53am EDT
Provided by: BizLink Holding Inc.
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/20~2022/06/21
2.Time of institutional investor conference:10:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Online Meeting
Is it located in Taiwan: Yes
Is it an online meeting: Yes
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
BizLink is invited by UBS for "Taiwan Virtual Conference 2022"
investor call meetings to discuss Company Status and Outlook.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:No.
