Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/20~2022/06/21 2.Time of institutional investor conference:10:00 3.Location of institutional investor conference: Online Meeting Is it located in Taiwan: Yes Is it an online meeting: Yes 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: BizLink is invited by UBS for "Taiwan Virtual Conference 2022" investor call meetings to discuss Company Status and Outlook. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:No.