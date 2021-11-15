BizLink : to announce BOD Resolution

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/15 2.Company name:BizLink Holding Inc. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):Head Office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:BizLink BOD Resolution BizLink Holding Inc. (TAIEX: 3665) today announced BOD resolution on 2021/11/15: (1)Approved Year 2021Q3 Consolidated Financial Statements. (2)Approved 2022 Business Plan and Financial Budget. (3)Approved the 2022 Distribution Proposal of ��Virtual Stock Plan for Managers��. (4)Approved Amendment of ��Virtual Stock Plan For Selected Employees��. (5)Approved 2022 Audit Plan. (6)Approved Amendment of ��Governance and Sustainable Development Committee Organizational Procedures�� (7)Approved the Plant Leasing Contract of the Subsidiaries, XIANG YAO ELECTRONICS (SHENZHEN) CO., LTD., BIZCONN INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, HUA ZHAN ELECTRONICS (SHENZHEN) CO., LTD. (8)Approved Offering of GDRs Through the Issuance of New Common Shares by Capital Increase and the Fourth Issuance of Unsecured Overseas Convertible Bonds (9)Approved 10% of the New Common Shares for offering of GDRs to Be Offered to Employees of The Company and Its Subsidiaries, and the ��Employee Stock Purchase Regulation��. (10)Approved The Cash Injection from The Company to The Subsidiary, Speedy Industrial Supplies Pte Ltd. (11)Approved The Cash Injection from The Subsidiary, Speedy Industrial Supplies Pte Ltd, to The Subsidiary, EA Cable Assemblies GmbH. (12)Approved The New Additions and Change of Loan Terms between The Company and 100%-Owned Subsidiaries. (13)Approved The Renewal and Provision of Guarantee for Bank Facility for The Compnay and Subsidiaries. (14)Approved subsidiary's ��Procedure for Lending Funds to Other Parties.�� (15)Approved subsidiary's ��Procedure for Endorsement and Guarantee.�� 6.Countermeasures:NA 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NONE