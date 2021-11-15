Log in
    3665   KYG114741062

BIZLINK HOLDING INC.

(3665)
BizLink : to announce BOD Resolution

11/15/2021 | 03:50am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: BizLink Holding Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/15 Time of announcement 16:42:39
Subject 
 BizLink to announce BOD Resolution
Date of events 2021/11/15 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/15
2.Company name:BizLink Holding Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):Head Office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:BizLink BOD Resolution
BizLink Holding Inc. (TAIEX: 3665) today announced BOD
resolution on 2021/11/15:
(1)Approved Year 2021Q3 Consolidated Financial Statements.
(2)Approved 2022 Business Plan and Financial Budget.
(3)Approved the 2022 Distribution Proposal of ��Virtual Stock Plan for
   Managers��.
(4)Approved Amendment of ��Virtual Stock Plan For Selected Employees��.
(5)Approved 2022 Audit Plan.
(6)Approved Amendment of ��Governance and Sustainable Development
   Committee Organizational Procedures��
(7)Approved the Plant Leasing Contract of the Subsidiaries, XIANG YAO
   ELECTRONICS (SHENZHEN) CO., LTD., BIZCONN INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION,
   HUA ZHAN ELECTRONICS (SHENZHEN) CO., LTD.
(8)Approved Offering of GDRs Through the Issuance of New Common Shares by
   Capital Increase and the Fourth Issuance of Unsecured Overseas Convertible
   Bonds
(9)Approved 10% of the New Common Shares for offering of GDRs to Be
   Offered to Employees of The Company and Its Subsidiaries, and the
   ��Employee Stock Purchase Regulation��.
(10)Approved The Cash Injection from The Company to The Subsidiary,
    Speedy Industrial Supplies Pte Ltd.
(11)Approved The Cash Injection from The Subsidiary, Speedy Industrial
    Supplies Pte Ltd, to The Subsidiary, EA Cable Assemblies GmbH.
(12)Approved The New Additions and Change of Loan Terms between The
    Company and 100%-Owned Subsidiaries.
(13)Approved The Renewal and Provision of Guarantee for Bank
    Facility for The Compnay and Subsidiaries.
(14)Approved subsidiary's ��Procedure for Lending Funds to Other Parties.��
(15)Approved subsidiary's ��Procedure for Endorsement and Guarantee.��
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NONE

Disclaimer

BizLink Holding Inc. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 08:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
