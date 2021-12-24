BizLink : to announce BOD Resolution

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/24 2.Company name:BizLink Holding Inc. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):Head Office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:BizLink BOD Resolution BizLink Holding Inc. (TAIEX: 3665) today announced BOD resolution on 2021/12/24: (1)Approved application and signing of syndication loan agreement. (2)Approved the cash injection from the subsidiary, Speedy Industrial Supplies Pte Ltd, to the subsidiary, EA Cable Assemblies GmbH. (3)Approved the addition of bank facilities and application of online banking. (4)Approved the subsidiary's, BizLink Technology (Xiamen) Ltd., acquisition of real property 6.Countermeasures:NA 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NONE