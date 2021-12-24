Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Bizlink Holding Inc.
  News
  Summary
    3665   KYG114741062

BIZLINK HOLDING INC.

(3665)
BizLink : to announce BOD Resolution

12/24/2021 | 03:17am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: BizLink Holding Inc.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2021/12/24 Time of announcement 16:05:07
Subject 
 BizLink to announce BOD Resolution
Date of events 2021/12/24 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/24
2.Company name:BizLink Holding Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):Head Office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:BizLink BOD Resolution
BizLink Holding Inc. (TAIEX: 3665) today announced BOD
resolution on 2021/12/24:
(1)Approved application and signing of syndication loan agreement.
(2)Approved the cash injection from the subsidiary, Speedy Industrial
    Supplies Pte Ltd, to the subsidiary, EA Cable Assemblies GmbH.
(3)Approved the addition of bank facilities and application of online
   banking.
(4)Approved the subsidiary's, BizLink Technology (Xiamen) Ltd., acquisition
   of real property
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NONE

Disclaimer

BizLink Holding Inc. published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 08:16:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 27 752 M 1 001 M 1 001 M
Net income 2021 1 973 M 71,2 M 71,2 M
Net cash 2021 1 693 M 61,1 M 61,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 3,28%
Capitalization 33 757 M 1 217 M 1 218 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart BIZLINK HOLDING INC.
Technical analysis trends BIZLINK HOLDING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 252,50 TWD
Average target price 286,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chien Hua Teng General Manager & Director
Yu Fang Wang Chief Financial Officer
Hua Tse Liang Chairman
Ming Chun Chen Independent Director
Chih Wen Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIZLINK HOLDING INC.3.70%1 217
KEYENCE CORPORATION28.45%157 989
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE44.36%107 157
NIDEC CORPORATION4.31%69 205
EATON CORPORATION PLC38.79%66 981
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.13.57%54 302