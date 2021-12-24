BizLink : to announce BOD Resolution

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/24
2.Company name:BizLink Holding Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):Head Office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:BizLink BOD Resolution
BizLink Holding Inc. (TAIEX: 3665) today announced BOD
resolution on 2021/12/24:
(1)Approved application and signing of syndication loan agreement.
(2)Approved the cash injection from the subsidiary, Speedy Industrial
Supplies Pte Ltd, to the subsidiary, EA Cable Assemblies GmbH.
(3)Approved the addition of bank facilities and application of online
banking.
(4)Approved the subsidiary's, BizLink Technology (Xiamen) Ltd., acquisition
of real property
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NONE
