BizLink : to announce Group Sales for May 2022.

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/06
2.Company name:BizLink Holding Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Head Office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:N/A
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
BizLink Holding Inc. (TWSE: 3665), today announced that consolidated net
sales for May 2022 totaled US$157,822 thousand, an increase of 90.34%
YoY. The YTD consolidated net sales for 2022 reached US$721,978 thousand,
an increase of 89.41% YoY.
BizLink Holding Inc. completed its acquisition of LEONI's Industrial
Solutions business group on January 20, 2022.
