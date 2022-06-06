Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Bizlink Holding Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3665   KYG114741062

BIZLINK HOLDING INC.

(3665)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  06-01
301.00 TWD   -4.44%
04:22aBIZLINK : to announce Group Sales for May 2022.
PU
05/16Bizlink Holding Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/29BIZLINK : is invited by Daiwa Securities for "Taiwan Corporate Day" Investor Call Meetings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BizLink : to announce Group Sales for May 2022.

06/06/2022 | 04:22am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: BizLink Holding Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/06 Time of announcement 16:04:26
Subject 
 BizLink to announce Group Sales for May 2022.
Date of events 2022/06/06 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/06
2.Company name:BizLink Holding Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head Office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:N/A
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
BizLink Holding Inc. (TWSE: 3665), today announced that consolidated net
sales for May 2022 totaled US$157,822 thousand, an increase of 90.34%
YoY. The YTD consolidated net sales for 2022 reached US$721,978 thousand,
an increase of 89.41% YoY.
BizLink Holding Inc. completed its acquisition of LEONI's Industrial
Solutions business group on January 20, 2022.

Disclaimer

BizLink Holding Inc. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 08:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 49 819 M 1 697 M 1 697 M
Net income 2022 3 410 M 116 M 116 M
Net Debt 2022 4 316 M 147 M 147 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 4,11%
Capitalization 45 978 M 1 566 M 1 566 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart BIZLINK HOLDING INC.
Duration : Period :
Bizlink Holding Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIZLINK HOLDING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 301,00 TWD
Average target price 374,45 TWD
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chien Hua Teng General Manager & Director
Yu Fang Wang Chief Financial Officer
Hua Tse Liang Chairman
Ming Chun Chen Independent Director
Chih Wen Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIZLINK HOLDING INC.15.33%1 566
KEYENCE CORPORATION-29.05%95 130
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-24.63%77 344
EATON CORPORATION PLC-18.79%56 000
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-2.89%53 617
NIDEC CORPORATION-35.35%38 636