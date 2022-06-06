BizLink : to announce Group Sales for May 2022.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/06 2.Company name:BizLink Holding Inc. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head Office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:N/A 6.Countermeasures:N/A 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: BizLink Holding Inc. (TWSE: 3665), today announced that consolidated net sales for May 2022 totaled US$157,822 thousand, an increase of 90.34% YoY. The YTD consolidated net sales for 2022 reached US$721,978 thousand, an increase of 89.41% YoY. BizLink Holding Inc. completed its acquisition of LEONI's Industrial Solutions business group on January 20, 2022.