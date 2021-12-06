BizLink : to announce the Group Sales of November 2021

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/06 2.Company name:BizLink Holding Inc. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):Head Office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:N/A 6.Countermeasures:N/A 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: BizLink Holding Inc. (TWSE: 3665), today announced that consolidated net sales for November 2021 totaled US$97,012 thousand, an increase of 31.58% YoY. The YTD consolidated net sales for 2021 reached US$920,543 thousand, an increase of 32.59% YoY.