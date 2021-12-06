Log in
    3665   KYG114741062

BIZLINK HOLDING INC.

(3665)
BizLink : to announce the Group Sales of November 2021

12/06/2021 | 03:32am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: BizLink Holding Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/06 Time of announcement 16:14:29
Subject 
 BizLink to announce the Group Sales
of November 2021
Date of events 2021/12/06 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/06
2.Company name:BizLink Holding Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):Head Office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:N/A
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
BizLink Holding Inc. (TWSE: 3665), today announced that consolidated net
sales for November 2021 totaled US$97,012 thousand, an increase of 31.58%
YoY. The YTD consolidated net sales for 2021 reached US$920,543 thousand,
an increase of 32.59% YoY.

Disclaimer

BizLink Holding Inc. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 08:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
