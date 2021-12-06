BizLink : to announce the Group Sales of November 2021
12/06/2021 | 03:32am EST
Provided by: BizLink Holding Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/06
Time of announcement
16:14:29
Subject
BizLink to announce the Group Sales
of November 2021
Date of events
2021/12/06
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/06
2.Company name:BizLink Holding Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):Head Office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:N/A
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
BizLink Holding Inc. (TWSE: 3665), today announced that consolidated net
sales for November 2021 totaled US$97,012 thousand, an increase of 31.58%
YoY. The YTD consolidated net sales for 2021 reached US$920,543 thousand,
an increase of 32.59% YoY.
BizLink Holding Inc. published this content on 06 December 2021