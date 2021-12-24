Log in
    3665   KYG114741062

BIZLINK HOLDING INC.

(3665)
Bizlink : Announce the acquisition of real property for subsidiary, BizLink Technology (Xiamen) Ltd.

12/24/2021 | 03:17am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: BizLink Holding Inc.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/12/24 Time of announcement 16:04:51
Subject 
 Announce the acquisition of real property
for subsidiary, BizLink Technology (Xiamen) Ltd.
Date of events 2021/12/24 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
No. 28, Ping Cheng Central road, Haicang district, Xiamen, China
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/24
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
Building:20,845 square meters, equivalent to 6,306 ping
Total transaction price: Not higher than CNY 108,983 thousand,
approximately NT$475,168 thousand
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
Trade Counterparty:Xiamen Haicang Investment Group Co
Relationship with the Company:None
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):NA
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
Follow the contract
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
The manner of deciding on this transaction: Price negotiation
The reference basis for the decision on price:Professional appraisal report
The decision-making unit: BOD
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:
Name of the professional appraisal firm:
���������d�����q
Appraisal price:CNY99,076 thousand, approximately NT$431,971 thousand
Name of the professional appraiser:
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:
���W��-39130019
�}���F-39170007
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Broker and broker's fee:NA
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
 Operational Needs
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NA
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:None
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:None
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:NA
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:NA
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:BOD authorized the
 chairman to deal with the transaction at the price of no higher than
 CNY 108,983 thousand.

Disclaimer

BizLink Holding Inc. published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 08:16:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
