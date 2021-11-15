Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Bizlink Holding Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3665   KYG114741062

BIZLINK HOLDING INC.

(3665)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bizlink : Announce the acquisition of right-of-use Asset for subsidiaries, XIANG YAO ELECTRONICS (SHENZHEN), BIZCONN INTERNATIONAL and HUA ZHAN ELECTRONICS (SHENZHEN)

11/15/2021 | 03:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: BizLink Holding Inc.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2021/11/15 Time of announcement 16:42:58
Subject 
 Announce the acquisition of right-of-use Asset
for subsidiaries, XIANG YAO ELECTRONICS (SHENZHEN),
BIZCONN INTERNATIONAL and HUA ZHAN ELECTRONICS (SHENZHEN)
Date of events 2021/11/15 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
No.86 Lingxia Rd., Fenghuang Community, Fuyong Township,Baoan Dist.,
Shenzhen, Guangdong, China
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/15
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
Transaction area:63,014.49 square meters
Unit price:CNY 32/square meters, the price will increase by 15% from
2024/11/1.
Total transaction price of right-of-use asset:CNY 114,623 thousand,
approximately NT$498,952 thousand
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
Trade Counterparty:�`�`����Īѥ��X�@���q
Relationship with the Company:None
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):NA
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
Payment terms:Follow the contract
Restrictions:None
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
Based on the Procedures of the Acquisition or Disposal of Assets
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:
Name of the professional appraisal firm:�`�`�P���겣�����v�ưȩ�
Appraisal price:CNY127,692,716.84
11.Name of the professional appraiser:�d�ӭ�/�i�ƶW
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:
�d�ӭ�-42022016
�i�ƶW-38000193
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Broker and broker's fee:NA
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
 Operational Needs
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NA
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:None
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:None
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:NA
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:NA
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

BizLink Holding Inc. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 08:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BIZLINK HOLDING INC.
03:50aBIZLINK : Announce the acquisition of right-of-use Asset for subsidiaries, XIANG YAO ELECT..
PU
03:50aBIZLINK : Announcement of Offering of GDRs Through The Issuance of New Common Shares by Ca..
PU
03:50aBIZLINK : Board approved on the Forth Issuance of Unsecured Overseas Convertible Bonds
PU
03:50aBIZLINK : The Company's 2021Q3 consolidated financial statements have been reported to the..
PU
03:50aBIZLINK : to announce BOD Resolution
PU
11/05BizLink to announce the Group Sales of October 2021
PU
11/05Bizlink Holding Inc. Reports Group Sales Results for the Month and Year to Date October..
CI
10/05Bizlink Holding Inc. Reports Group Sales Results for the Month and Year to Date Septemb..
CI
10/01LEONI : Reaches Agreement For Sale Of Business Unit To BizLink
MT
10/01Bizlink Holding Inc. Approves Appointment of Chien-Cheng Lin as Member of Remuneration ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 27 054 M 974 M 974 M
Net income 2021 2 070 M 74,5 M 74,5 M
Net cash 2021 2 543 M 91,6 M 91,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 3,47%
Capitalization 34 411 M 1 238 M 1 239 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart BIZLINK HOLDING INC.
Duration : Period :
Bizlink Holding Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIZLINK HOLDING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 257,50 TWD
Average target price 273,67 TWD
Spread / Average Target 6,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chien Hua Teng General Manager & Director
Yu Fang Wang Chief Financial Officer
Hua Tse Liang Chairman
Ming Chun Chen Independent Director
Chih Wen Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIZLINK HOLDING INC.5.75%1 238
KEYENCE CORPORATION22.36%151 138
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE31.89%99 131
EATON CORPORATION PLC43.00%68 479
NIDEC CORPORATION0.27%66 803
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.21.21%58 238