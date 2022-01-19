Bizlink : Announced by BizLink on behalf of Speedy,according to Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees-item 1 of paragraph 3,Article 22
01/19/2022 | 05:32am EST
Provided by: BizLink Holding Inc.
1
2022/01/19
18:24:16
Announced by BizLink on behalf of Speedy,according
to Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of
Endorsements/Guarantees-item 1 of paragraph 3,Article 22
2022/01/19
paragraph 23
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/19
2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit
(thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan
(thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of
occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
Funding recipient name:EA Cable Assemblies GmbH
(1)Relationship:EA Cable Assemblies GmbH is 100% owned
by Speedy Industrial Supplies Pte. Ltd.
(2)Lending limit:NTD 7,095,170 thousands
(3)Starting outstanding balance:NTD 0 thousands
(4)New loan:NTD 1,449,654 thousands
(5)is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board
of directors to allocate:No
(6)Outstanding balance up to the date of occurrence :
NTD 1,449,654 thousands
(7)Reason for new loan: For Operation.
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value
(thousand NTD):None;NTD 0 thousands
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital
(thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):
Capital: NTD 808 thousands
Cumulative gains/losses: NTD 2,019 thousands
5.Method of calculation of interest:
annual rate of 2%
6.For repayment, the condition and the date:
Conditions:Early repayment and installments are allowed
Payment date:depend on contract terms,five years
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of
occurrence (thousand NTD):NTD 7,246,428 thousands
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of
the public company��s net worth on the latest financial statements as of the
date of occurrence:52.63%
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:
The parent company
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
BizLink Holding Inc. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.