    3665   KYG114741062

BIZLINK HOLDING INC.

(3665)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bizlink : Announced by BizLink on behalf of Speedy,according to Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees-item 1 of paragraph 3,Article 22

01/19/2022 | 05:32am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: BizLink Holding Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/19 Time of announcement 18:24:16
Subject 
 Announced by BizLink on behalf of Speedy,according
to Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of
Endorsements/Guarantees-item 1 of paragraph 3,Article 22
Date of events 2022/01/19 To which item it meets paragraph 23
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/19
2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit
(thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan
(thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of
occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
 Funding recipient name:EA Cable Assemblies GmbH
   (1)Relationship:EA Cable Assemblies GmbH is 100% owned
      by Speedy Industrial Supplies Pte. Ltd.
   (2)Lending limit:NTD 7,095,170 thousands
   (3)Starting outstanding balance:NTD 0 thousands
   (4)New loan:NTD 1,449,654 thousands
   (5)is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
      the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board
      of directors to allocate:No
   (6)Outstanding balance up to the date of occurrence :
       NTD 1,449,654 thousands
   (7)Reason for new loan: For Operation.
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value
(thousand NTD):None;NTD 0 thousands
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital
(thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):
 Capital: NTD 808 thousands
 Cumulative gains/losses: NTD 2,019 thousands
5.Method of calculation of interest:
annual rate of 2%
6.For repayment, the condition and the date:
 Conditions:Early repayment and installments are allowed
 Payment date:depend on contract terms,five years
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of
occurrence (thousand NTD):NTD 7,246,428  thousands
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of
the public company��s net worth on the latest financial statements as of the
date of occurrence:52.63%
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:
 The parent company
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

BizLink Holding Inc. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 10:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 27 846 M 1 008 M 1 008 M
Net income 2021 1 919 M 69,5 M 69,5 M
Net cash 2021 1 743 M 63,1 M 63,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 3,25%
Capitalization 33 690 M 1 220 M 1 220 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart BIZLINK HOLDING INC.
Duration : Period :
Bizlink Holding Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIZLINK HOLDING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 252,00 TWD
Average target price 288,20 TWD
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chien Hua Teng General Manager & Director
Yu Fang Wang Chief Financial Officer
Hua Tse Liang Chairman
Ming Chun Chen Independent Director
Chih Wen Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIZLINK HOLDING INC.-3.45%1 220
KEYENCE CORPORATION-12.15%134 405
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-7.29%100 454
EATON CORPORATION PLC-1.10%66 419
NIDEC CORPORATION-9.76%62 237
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.4.84%57 331