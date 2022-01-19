Bizlink : Announced by BizLink on behalf of Speedy,according to Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees-item 1 of paragraph 3,Article 22

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/19 2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit (thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan (thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD): Funding recipient name:EA Cable Assemblies GmbH (1)Relationship:EA Cable Assemblies GmbH is 100% owned by Speedy Industrial Supplies Pte. Ltd. (2)Lending limit:NTD 7,095,170 thousands (3)Starting outstanding balance:NTD 0 thousands (4)New loan:NTD 1,449,654 thousands (5)is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate:No (6)Outstanding balance up to the date of occurrence : NTD 1,449,654 thousands (7)Reason for new loan: For Operation. 3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value (thousand NTD):None;NTD 0 thousands 4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital (thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD): Capital: NTD 808 thousands Cumulative gains/losses: NTD 2,019 thousands 5.Method of calculation of interest: annual rate of 2% 6.For repayment, the condition and the date: Conditions:Early repayment and installments are allowed Payment date:depend on contract terms,five years 7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):NTD 7,246,428 thousands 8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company��s net worth on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence:52.63% 9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others: The parent company 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None