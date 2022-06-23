Log in
    3665   KYG114741062

BIZLINK HOLDING INC.

(3665)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-21
294.00 TWD   -1.51%
04:55aBIZLINK : Correction of the Change of Accounting Officer
PU
04:35aBIZLINK : The Company's By-election of the Independent Director at 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
04:35aBIZLINK : The Announcement of Important Resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
Bizlink : Correction of the Change of Accounting Officer

06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: BizLink Holding Inc.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/06/23 Time of announcement 15:32:25
Subject 
 Correction of the Change of Accounting Officer
Date of events 2022/06/23 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):
Accounting Officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/23
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:Wang, Yu-Fang
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:Tsai,Tse-Shen
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):Position Adjustment
6.Reason for the change:Position Adjustment
7.Effective date:2022/06/24
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 Correction of the Announcement of the Change of Financial officer
 and Accounting Officer.

Disclaimer

BizLink Holding Inc. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 08:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
