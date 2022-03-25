Log in
    3665   KYG114741062

BIZLINK HOLDING INC.

(3665)
  Report
Bizlink : Resolution by the board of directors to distribution dividends.

03/25/2022 | 09:36am GMT
Today's Information

Provided by: BizLink Holding Inc.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/03/25 Time of announcement 17:25:03
Subject 
 Resolution by the board of directors to
distribution dividends.
Date of events 2022/03/25 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/25
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):9.13120000
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):1,385,649,227
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1) The earning distribution is based on the outstading shares
as at 2022/02/28 and includes a cash dividends of USD 0.32
(or NTD 9.1312) in cash and no stock dividend. The foreign exchange
rate is based on the spot rate set by Bank of Taiwan on March 22,
2022. The actual didvidend should be subject to the exchange rate
of conversion upon the receipt of the dividend by the Company's
stock agent.
11.Per value of common stock:NTD 10.00

Disclaimer

BizLink Holding Inc. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 09:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
