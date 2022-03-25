Bizlink : Resolution by the board of directors to distribution dividends.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/25 2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021 3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31 4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$ per share):9.13120000 5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders (NT$ per share):0 6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):1,385,649,227 7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$ per share):0 8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders (NT$ per share):0 9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1) The earning distribution is based on the outstading shares as at 2022/02/28 and includes a cash dividends of USD 0.32 (or NTD 9.1312) in cash and no stock dividend. The foreign exchange rate is based on the spot rate set by Bank of Taiwan on March 22, 2022. The actual didvidend should be subject to the exchange rate of conversion upon the receipt of the dividend by the Company's stock agent. 11.Per value of common stock:NTD 10.00