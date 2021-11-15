Bizlink : The Company's 2021Q3 consolidated financial statements have been reported to the Board of Directors

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2021/11/15 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2021/11/15 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2021/01/01~2021/09/30 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):NTD 20,565,652 thousands 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):NTD 4,786,502 thousands 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):NTD 1,888,936 thousands 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):NTD 1,896,417 thousands 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):NTD 1,457,105 thousands 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):NTD 1,467,342 thousands 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):NTD 11.02 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):NTD 23,555,961 thousands 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):NTD 9,758,634 thousands 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):NTD 13,768,063 thousands 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA