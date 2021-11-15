Log in
Bizlink : The Company's 2021Q3 consolidated financial statements have been reported to the Board of Directors

11/15/2021
Today's Information

Provided by: BizLink Holding Inc.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2021/11/15 Time of announcement 16:43:31
Subject 
 The Company's 2021Q3 consolidated financial
statements have been reported to the
Board of Directors
Date of events 2021/11/15 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2021/11/15
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2021/11/15
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):NTD 20,565,652 thousands
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):NTD 4,786,502 thousands
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):NTD 1,888,936 thousands
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):NTD 1,896,417 thousands
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):NTD 1,457,105 thousands
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):NTD 1,467,342
 thousands
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):NTD 11.02
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):NTD 23,555,961 thousands
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):NTD 9,758,634 thousands
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):NTD 13,768,063 thousands
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

BizLink Holding Inc. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 08:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 27 054 M 974 M 974 M
Net income 2021 2 070 M 74,5 M 74,5 M
Net cash 2021 2 543 M 91,6 M 91,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 3,47%
Capitalization 34 411 M 1 238 M 1 239 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart BIZLINK HOLDING INC.
Duration : Period :
Bizlink Holding Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIZLINK HOLDING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 257,50 TWD
Average target price 273,67 TWD
Spread / Average Target 6,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chien Hua Teng General Manager & Director
Yu Fang Wang Chief Financial Officer
Hua Tse Liang Chairman
Ming Chun Chen Independent Director
Chih Wen Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIZLINK HOLDING INC.5.75%1 238
KEYENCE CORPORATION22.36%151 138
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE31.89%99 131
EATON CORPORATION PLC43.00%68 479
NIDEC CORPORATION0.27%66 803
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.21.21%58 238