Bizlink : To clarify the Economic Daily News article dated March 29, 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/29 2.Company name:BizLink Holding Inc. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):The company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA 5.Name of the reporting media:Economic Daily News 6.Content of the report: Shanghai began a two-stage lockdown Monday due to Covid-19. The companies include BizLink-KY...announced lockdown from Monday until Friday. 7.Cause of occurrence: Comply with a request from the authorities to clarify this article on MOPS. 8.Countermeasures: The Company does not have a production site in Shanghai, and did not disclose any lockdown information to the public. Please refer to the Company's announcements in MOPS for all financial and business information. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA