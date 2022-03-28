Bizlink : To clarify the Economic Daily News article dated March 29, 2022
03/28/2022 | 11:14pm EDT
Provided by: BizLink Holding Inc.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/03/29
Time of announcement
11:01:20
Subject
To clarify the Economic Daily News article dated
March 29, 2022
Date of events
2022/03/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/29
2.Company name:BizLink Holding Inc.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
"subsidiaries"):The company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Name of the reporting media:Economic Daily News
6.Content of the report:
Shanghai began a two-stage lockdown Monday due to Covid-19. The companies
include BizLink-KY...announced lockdown from Monday until Friday.
7.Cause of occurrence:
Comply with a request from the authorities to clarify this article on MOPS.
8.Countermeasures:
The Company does not have a production site in Shanghai, and did not
disclose any lockdown information to the public. Please refer to the
Company's announcements in MOPS for all financial and business information.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
BizLink Holding Inc. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 03:13:02 UTC.