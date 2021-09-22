Log in
    BJRI   US09180C1062

BJ'S RESTAURANTS, INC.

(BJRI)
  Report
BJ Restaurants : Letter from Ernst & Young LLP to the Securities and Exchange Commission dated September 22, 2021 (Form 8-K)

09/22/2021 | 03:12pm EDT
September 22, 2021

Securities and Exchange Commission

100 F Street, N.E.

Washington, DC 20549

Ladies and Gentlemen:

We have read Item 4.01 of Form 8-K dated September 22, 2021, of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. and are in agreement with the statements contained in the third, fourth and fifth paragraphs on page two therein. We have no basis to agree or disagree with other statements of the registrant contained therein.

Ernst & Young LLP

Disclaimer

BJ's Restaurants Inc. published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 19:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on BJ'S RESTAURANTS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 111 M - -
Net income 2021 14,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9,93 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 63,0x
Yield 2021 0,79%
Capitalization 910 M 910 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 17 200
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart BJ'S RESTAURANTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BJ'S RESTAURANTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 39,05 $
Average target price 52,46 $
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory S. Levin President, Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
Thomas A. Houdek Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gerald W. Deitchle Chairman
Brian S. Krakower Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Lon F. Ledwith Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BJ'S RESTAURANTS, INC.3.01%910
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-48.24%21 661
ARAMARK-18.11%8 043
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.14.19%6 232
FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES LTD.24.81%5 344
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.08%3 929