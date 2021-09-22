BJ Restaurants : Letter from Ernst & Young LLP to the Securities and Exchange Commission dated September 22, 2021 (Form 8-K)

September 22, 2021
Securities and Exchange Commission
100 F Street, N.E.
Washington, DC 20549
Ladies and Gentlemen:
We have read Item 4.01 of Form 8-K dated September 22, 2021, of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. and are in agreement with the statements contained in the third, fourth and fifth paragraphs on page two therein. We have no basis to agree or disagree with other statements of the registrant contained therein.
Ernst & Young LLP
