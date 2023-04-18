BJ Restaurants : Termination of Material Agreement - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 13, 2023

Item 1.02 Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement

Pursuant to a Termination Agreement, dated April 13, 2023 (the "Termination Agreement"), among BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (the "Company"), SC 2018 Trust LLC and BJ's Act III, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("BJ's Act III" and, collectively with SC 2018 Trust LLC, the "Investors"), the Company and the Investors agreed to terminate the Amended and Restated Investor Rights Agreement, dated as of November 24, 2020 ("IRA"), between the Company and the Investors. Such termination will be effective upon the election of directors at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 15, 2023 (the "Effective Date").

Under the terms of the IRA, as described in Item 1.01 of the Company's Form 8-K filed on November 30, 2020, the Investors (i) have the right to designate an observer at the Company's Board of Director and Governance and Nominating Committee meetings, (ii) have agreed to a standstill pursuant to which they are prohibited from effecting a tender offer or other acquisition of the Company, soliciting proxies or seeking director/management change in the Company, and acquiring securities in the Company, (iii) have certain preemptive rights with respect to new issuance of equity securities by the Company, and (iv) have certain information rights. Each of these rights and obligations will terminate on the Effective Date.

