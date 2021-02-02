Log in
BJ'S RESTAURANTS, INC.

(BJRI)
BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

02/02/2021 | 01:00pm EST
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11, 2021. The Company will host an investor conference call at 2:00 p.m. (Pacific) that same day. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. To listen to the conference call, please visit the “Investors” page of the Company’s website located at http://www.bjsrestaurants.com several minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. An archive of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the call.

About BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (“BJ’s”) is a national brand with brewhouse roots and a menu where craft matters. BJ’s broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ’s EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. BJ’s has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996, and takes pride in serving BJ’s award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third party craft brewers. The BJ’s experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ’s owns and operates 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of our 210 restaurants remains temporarily closed, 140 of our restaurants are serving guests in our dining rooms in a limited capacity, and 69 of our restaurants are serving guests only on the patio or in other outdoor seating, all while adhering to social distancing protocols, and hours are limited. For more BJ’s information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com

For further information, please contact Greg Levin of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. at (714) 500-2400 or JCIR at (212) 835-8500 or at bjri@jcir.com.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 778 M - -
Net income 2020 -52,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 75,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -18,7x
Yield 2020 0,02%
Capitalization 1 039 M 1 039 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,43x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 22 725
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart BJ'S RESTAURANTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BJ'S RESTAURANTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 44,36 $
Last Close Price 46,57 $
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target -4,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gregory A. Trojan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory S. Levin President, Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Gerald W. Deitchle Chairman
Lon F. Ledwith Executive Vice President-Operations
Brian S. Krakower Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BJ'S RESTAURANTS, INC.21.43%1 039
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.15.75%47 237
ARAMARK-9.25%8 867
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.-0.04%5 429
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.7.66%4 198
SUSHIRO GLOBAL HOLDINGS LTD.-6.58%4 081
