Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  BJ's Restaurants, Inc.    BJRI

BJ'S RESTAURANTS, INC.

(BJRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Appoints Bina Chaurasia to its Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 01:00pm EST

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) today announced the appointment of Ms. Bina Chaurasia to the Company's Board of Directors as an independent director, effective November 6, 2020. Additionally, Ms. Chaurasia will serve as a member of the Compensation Committee of the Board. The appointment of Ms. Chaurasia brings the total number of the Company’s board members to eleven.

Ms. Chaurasia currently serves as the Chief Administrative Officer and Chief People Officer of Tanium, a privately held endpoint security and systems management company based in Emeryville, California, where she is responsible for human resources, global real estate and facilities, and global enablement. Ms. Chaurasia was previously the Chief Human Resources Officer at Ericsson. She joined Ericsson after working for Hewlett-Packard, where she was the Vice President of Global Talent. Prior to that, Ms. Chaurasia was Vice President of Global Human Resources at Gap Inc. Ms. Chaurasia has also held senior human resource leadership roles at PepsiCo-Yum! and at Sun Microsystems.

“We are very pleased to welcome Bina Chaurasia to our board of directors,” said Greg Trojan, Chief Executive Officer. “Bina is a distinguished executive with extensive human resource experience, which will be of considerable value to BJ’s as we continue to build a national brand that delivers a higher quality, more differentiated casual dining experience to consumers and a great place to work for our team members.”

About BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (“BJ’s”) is a national brand with brewhouse roots and a menu where craft matters. BJ’s broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ’s EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. BJ’s has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996, and takes pride in serving BJ’s award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third party craft brewers. The BJ’s experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ’s owns and operates 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of our restaurants remains temporarily closed, and dine-in service is currently limited or not available and hours are limited in our remaining 209 restaurants. For more BJ’s information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com

For further information, please contact Greg Levin of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. at (714) 500-2400 or JCIR at (212) 835-8500 or at bjri@jcir.com.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BJ'S RESTAURANTS, INC.
01:02pBJS RESTAURANTS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to A..
AQ
01:00pBJ RESTAURANTS : Appoints Bina Chaurasia to its Board of Directors
AQ
01:00pBJ's Restaurants, Inc. Appoints Bina Chaurasia to its Board of Directors
GL
11/08Restaurants Defend Dining Rooms as Covid-19 Spreads
DJ
11/05BJ RESTAURANTS : Restaurant & Brewhouse® Brings Tailgating Home This Football Se..
PR
11/02BJ RESTAURANTS : BJS RESTAURANTS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FIN..
AQ
10/22BJ'S RESTAURANTS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/22BJS RESTAURANTS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
10/22BJ RESTAURANTS : Reports Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results
AQ
10/22BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 809 M - -
Net income 2020 -44,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 72,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,8x
Yield 2020 0,02%
Capitalization 697 M 697 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 22 725
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart BJ'S RESTAURANTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BJ'S RESTAURANTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 33,93 $
Last Close Price 31,21 $
Spread / Highest target 34,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory A. Trojan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory S. Levin President, Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Gerald W. Deitchle Chairman
Lon F. Ledwith Executive Vice President-Operations
Brian S. Krakower Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BJ'S RESTAURANTS, INC.-17.78%697
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.77.80%38 621
ARAMARK-29.38%7 754
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.28.04%5 010
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.84%3 720
SUSHIRO GLOBAL HOLDINGS LTD.43.65%3 282
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group