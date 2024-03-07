March 2024
BJ's Wholesale Club
Investor Presentation
Forward-Looking Statements:
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this presentation that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our strategic priorities; our anticipated fiscal 2023 outlook; our anticipated long-term financial outlook, and our future progress, as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: uncertainties in the financial markets including, without limitation, as a result of disruptions and instability in the banking and financial services industries or as a result of wars and global political conflicts; consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels; our dependence on having a large and loyal membership; domestic and international economic conditions, including continued high inflation rates or further increases in inflation rates or interest rates, supply chain disruptions, construction delays; our ability to procure the merchandise we sell at the best possible prices; the effects of competition and regulation; our dependence on vendors to supply us with quality merchandise at the right time and at the right price; breaches of security or privacy of member or business information; conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate; our capital spending; actions of vendors; our ability to attract and retain a qualified management team and other team members; costs associated with employees (generally including health care costs), energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs); changes in our product mix or in our revenues from gasoline sales; our failure to successfully maintain a relevant omnichannel experience for our members; risks related to our growth strategy to open new clubs; risks related to our e-commerce business; our ability to grow our BJ's OneTM Mastercard® program; and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 16, 2023 and in subsequent Form 10-Q's filed with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this presentation. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this presentation. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, unless required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. Thus, one should not assume that our silence over time means that actual events are bearing out as expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation.
Industry Information:
Market data and industry information used throughout this presentation are based on management's knowledge of the industry and the good faith estimates of management. We also relied, to the extent available, upon management's review of independent industry surveys and publications and other publicly available information prepared by a number of third-party sources. Although we believe that these sources are reliable, we cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this information, and we have not independently verified this information. All of the market data and industry information used in this presentation involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. While we believe the estimated market position, market opportunity and market size information included in this presentation are generally reliable, such information, which is derived in part from management's estimates and beliefs, is inherently uncertain and imprecise. Projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the industry in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including those described above. These and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in our estimates and beliefs and in the estimates prepared by independent parties.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
We present adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, free cash flow, and Net Debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA to help us describe our operating performance. Our presentation of these measures is intended as a supplemental measure of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and adjusted EBITDA margin should not be considered as an alternative to operating income (loss), net income (loss), earnings per share or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP as measures of operating performance or operating cash flows or as measures of liquidity. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and adjusted EBITDA margin should not be construed to imply that our future results will be unaffected by these items. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the Appendix to this presentation.
2
Q4 FY23 highlights: Strong year underpinned by membership, traffic and market share growth
A stronger company today, built on our strategic priorities
Q4 FY23 results4
Improve member loyalty
7M+
Members +6% vs. Q4 FY22
$108.4 M
MFI1 +6.5% vs. Q4 FY22
90%
Tenured renewal rate2
38% Higher-tier penetration Flat vs. Q4 FY22
Co-brand partnership with Capital One enhances value proposition
Unbeatable
Deliver
member
value
experience
conveniently
Focus on value continues to resonate in current environment demonstrated by traffic and market share gains
+28%
Digitally-enabled comparable sales growth
90%
Digital sales fulfilled in-club
25.5%
Own brand penetration2
Grow our footprint
Opened 8 new clubs and 10 new gas stations in FY23
Expanded into 2 new states in FY23, with presence in 20 states to date
Currently operates 244 clubs and 175 gas stations
$5.2B
Net sales +8.7% vs. Q4 FY22
+0.5%
Comparable club sales ex. the impact of gasoline vs. Q4 FY22
(40bps)
Merchandise gross margin rate vs. Q4 FY22
$290.7M
Adjusted EBITDA3 +8.9% vs. Q4 FY22
$1.11
Adjusted EPS3 +11.0% vs. Q4 FY22
Strong balance sheet and free cash
• Capital allocation priority remains investing in the business
•
Net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA3 of 0.6x
flow provide strategic flexibility
•
Returned ~$130M to shareholders via share repurchases (FY23)
- Membership fee income
- As of FY23. Stats reported annually
- Refer to Appendix section
- Net sales and net income for the 53rd week were approximately $353.4 million and $13.4 million, respectively
$155.2M
Free cash flow3
3
Key investment highlights
Advantaged
business model in a favorable market backdrop
Loyal membership
base that is
growing in size and
quality
Differentiated
shopping
experience focused
on fresh, value
and convenience
Accelerated
expansion of
highly profitable
club base
Prudent capital
allocation strategy
maximizes
shareholder value
4
The warehouse club model offers significant structural advantages
Operate efficiently
- Limited SKUs support pallet presentation, driving scale and inventory turns
- Requires less labor in club
- Efficient distribution
- Lower per square foot build-out costs
Constantly reinvest into value
- ~25% better prices than grocery1
- ~10x return on annual membership fee
- Compelling promotions and awards
- Fuel and services (tires, optical, etc.)
Earn member loyalty, stability and data
- 90% tenured renewal rate
- Membership fee drives spend consolidation and strong annuity
- Provides comprehensive data on members
5
1 25% savings based on a representative basket of manufacturer-branded groceries compared to traditional supermarket competitors. For additional information, refer to our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 16, 2023
The warehouse club channel is growing and taking share
U.S. warehouse club market size1
($ in B)
$108
$113
$113
$121
$132
$141
$147
$151
$152
$155
$165
$176
$183
$204
$236
$269
$278
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Accelerated share gains in recent years with opportunity for future growth1
U.S. sales growth by channel
2023 share of
(2018 - 2023 CAGR)
U.S. retail sales
9.5%
4.8%
6.7%
5.7%
3.6%
U.S. warehouse club market
Warehouse Total retail Grocery
GAFO 2
club
1
Source: HHC Publishing - 2023 Warehouse Club Focus; U.S. Census Bureau data (seasonally adjusted)
6
2
GAFO represents stores that specialize in merchandise including furniture & home furnishings, electronics & appliances, computers, clothing & accessories, sporting goods, hobby, book, music, general merchandise, and office supplies
MFI has grown every year for over 25 years
($ in M)
$421
$397
$361
$333
$302
$283
$229
$242
$243
$247
$255
$259
$56 $66
$79 $90
$106 $118 $124
$139 $150 $159
$210
$173 $175 $180 $191
FY97
FY98
FY99
FY00
FY01
FY02
FY03
FY04
FY05
FY06
FY07
FY08
FY09
FY10
FY11
FY12
FY13
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
Store
84
96
107
118
130
140
150
157
165
172
177
180
187
189
195
198
201
207
213
214
215
216
217
221
226
235
243
count
Renewal
81%
81%
83%
84% 82%
83%
84%
83%
83% 82% 82% 83%
83%
83%
82%
84%
83%
83% 84%
85%
86%
87%
87%
88%
89%
90%
90%
rate1
MEMBERSHIP FEE
MEMBERSHIP FEE
MEMBERSHIP FEE
MEMBERSHIP FEE
INCREASE
INCREASE
INCREASE
INCREASE
1 Represents tenured renewal rate which is reported annually
7
BJ's go-to-market strategy is differentiated
vs. Club
vs. Grocery
vs. Mass channel
Broader assortment
Smaller pack sizes
Smaller club format
Convenient locations
Full-service deli
~25% lower prices1
Treasure hunt
Services & fuel
Price below mass channel break-even
Larger pack sizes
8
1 25% savings based on a representative basket of manufacturer-branded groceries compared to traditional supermarket competitors. For additional information, refer to our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 16, 2023
We strive to deliver a great member experience grounded in value
How members save at BJ's
Lower prices
Fresh food and deli assortment can fulfill weekly grocery shopping needs
Quality own brand products
Digital app allows for convenient shopping and coupon usage
Low-priced fuel and services
Illustrative member savings1
~10x
Return on
membership
fee
EDLP savings
Coupons
Own brands
Gas savings
Higher-tier membership rewards
Attractive credit card rewards
1 Estimate of average annual member savings. Assumes Every Day Low Price ("EDLP") savings versus traditional grocery
9
Our goal is to deliver convenience to our members
1
Digitally-enabled sales
BOPIC1 / Curbside pickup
Same-day delivery ("SDD")
Ship-to-home,
Express Pay, other2
23
In-club conveniences
Targeted messaging and
Price scan
retail media program
In-club coupons
Deli pre-ordering
1
Buy online, pick up in club
10
2
All other digital offering e.g. services
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2024 11:53:14 UTC.