BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC.

BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC.

(BJ)
BJ Wholesale Club : to Participate in Investor Conferences

03/08/2021 | 05:53pm EST
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) today announced its participation in the following virtual investor conferences.

  • Bank of America Securities’ Virtual Consumer & Retail Technology Conference. Lee Delaney, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert W. Eddy, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, will present on Tuesday March 9, 2021 at 12:30pm ET.
  • UBS Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference. Robert W. Eddy, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, will present on Wednesday March 10, 2021 at 2:00pm ET.

To access the live audio webcasts for these presentations, please visit the company’s investor relations page, https://investors.bjs.com/. An archived replay of this webcast will be available shortly following each presentation.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 221 clubs and 151 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 397 M - -
Net income 2021 414 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 838 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 579 M 5 579 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 27 231
Free-Float 93,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lee Delaney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. Eddy Chief Financial & Administrative Officer, EVP
Christopher J. Baldwin Chairman
Scott Kessler Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Ken Parent Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC.4.88%5 368
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-15.78%140 559
TARGET CORPORATION-2.22%86 456
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.12.95%51 850
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-15.02%43 784
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.6.81%18 385
