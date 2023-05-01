Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BJ   US05550J1016

BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC.

(BJ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-28 pm EDT
76.37 USD   -0.81%
06:31aBJ's Wholesale Club Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call Date
BU
04/19BJ's Wholesale Club Releases Inaugural ESG Report
BU
04/17Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings to $85 From $82, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BJ's Wholesale Club Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call Date

05/01/2023 | 06:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter fiscal 2023 prior to the market open on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 and will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial performance.

The live audio webcast of the call can be accessed under the “Events & Presentations” section of the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.bjs.com and will remain available for one year.

Participants may also dial (833) 470-1428 within the U.S. or (929) 526-1599 outside the U.S. and reference conference ID 230611. A telephonic replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call for one week and can be accessed by dialing (929) 458-6194 or (866) 813-9403 and referencing conference ID 817043.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs primarily in the Eastern United States focused on delivering significant value to its members. The company provides a curated assortment of grocery, general merchandise, gasoline and ancillary services to offer a differentiated shopping experience that is further enhanced by its omnichannel capabilities. The company pioneered the warehouse club model in New England in 1984 and currently operates 237 clubs and 167 BJ’s Gas® locations in 18 states. For more information, please visit us at www.BJs.com or on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC.
06:31aBJ's Wholesale Club Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call Date
BU
04/19BJ's Wholesale Club Releases Inaugural ESG Report
BU
04/17Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings to $85 From $82, Mai..
MT
03/21BJ's Wholesale Club Is a One-Hop Shop for Everything Easter
BU
03/16BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
03/15BJ's Wholesale Club Partners with Simbe to Transform Club Operations through Cutting-Ed..
AQ
03/14BJ's Wholesale Club Partners with Simbe to Transform Club Operations through Cutting-Ed..
BU
03/13Insider Sell: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings
MT
03/13Goldman Sachs Boosts Price Target on BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings to $82 From $79, Main..
MT
03/10UBS Adjusts BJ's Wholesale Club Price Target to $90 From $80, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 20 886 M - -
Net income 2024 538 M - -
Net Debt 2024 3 014 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 19,4x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 10 226 M 10 226 M -
EV / Sales 2024 0,63x
EV / Sales 2025 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 34 000
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 76,37 $
Average target price 83,78 $
Spread / Average Target 9,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert W. Eddy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laura L. Felice Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher J. Baldwin Chairman
Scott Kessler Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Jeff Desroches Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC.15.43%10 226
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer