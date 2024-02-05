BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter fiscal 2023 prior to the market open on Thursday, March 7, 2024 and will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial performance.

The live audio webcast of the call can be accessed under the “Events & Presentations” section of the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.bjs.com. The webcast replay will also remain available for one year.

Participants may also dial (833) 470-1428 within the U.S. or +1 (929) 526-1599 outside the U.S. and reference conference ID 819227.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs focused on delivering significant value to its members and serving a shared purpose: “We take care of the families who depend on us.” The company provides a wide assortment of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, fresh bakery, household essentials and gas. In addition, BJ’s offers the latest technology, home decor, small appliances, apparel, seasonal items and more to deliver unbeatable value to smart-saving families. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company pioneered the warehouse club model in New England in 1984 and currently operates 243 clubs and 174 BJ's Gas® locations in 20 states. For more information, please visit us at www.BJs.com or on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), or Instagram.

