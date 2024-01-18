Official BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. press release

Johnson City, N.Y., location marks BJ’s 243rd club

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs, announced today that its club in Johnson City, New York, will open on Friday, January 26, 2024.

The club, located at 315 Reynolds Rd in Johnson City, is BJ’s 48th club in New York.

BJ’s offers unmatched value on everyday essentials in a convenient one-stop shop. BJ’s members save on a wide range of items, including fresh foods, produce, full-service deli items, fresh bakery goods, household essentials, home décor and pet supplies.

The club will feature a BJ's Gas location on-site, with everyday low fuel prices and the opportunity to earn extra savings through BJ’s Fuel Saver Program.

“BJ’s Wholesale Club provides unbeatable value and convenience to its members each and every day,” said Matthew O’Connell, Club Manager, Johnson City BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We are excited to bring Johnson City families the benefits of a BJ’s membership, including savings of up to 25% off grocery store prices.”

Johnson City will feature the treasure-hunt experience that BJ’s members know and love with a variety of seasonal favorites, fashion for the family, toys, tech and a selection of local products.

BJ’s has a longstanding commitment to nourishing its communities and is partnering with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, a food bank serving the Johnson City community. Once the club is open, BJ’s will donate unsold produce, meat, dairy and more to the food bank every week to support families in need.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with BJ’s Wholesale Club as it opens a new location in Broome County,” said Mark Bordeau, President and CEO of Food Bank of the Southern Tier. “BJ’s commitment and support helps us build and sustain hunger-free communities throughout the Southern Tier.”

BJ’s Wholesale Club has partnered with Feeding America and the Feeding America network of food banks for over 15 years, providing more than 125 million meals to local families.

BJ’s has also donated more than $10,000 to fund classroom projects in six area schools, helping provide teachers and students the classroom supplies they need to succeed. BJ’s Charitable Foundation partners with DonorsChoose, a national non-profit organization, to help meet the needs of students.

Additionally, BJ’s Charitable Foundation is donating $15,000 to Johnson City Schools’ Wildcat Food Center to expand their school snack stations, community outreach efforts, and pantry essentials to support more local families in need.

At BJ’s Wholesale Club, members can choose from a variety of convenient shopping options like in-club shopping, curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery* and standard delivery from BJs.com. When shopping in-club, members have access to ExpressPay through the BJ’s mobile app, a service that allows shoppers to scan products as they go and avoid the checkout line.

Local shoppers can join the new club now with BJ’s limited-time founding member offer** available through Thursday, January 25, 2024. New members can sign up for The Club Card Membership at $35 for a 1-year membership and earn a $10 reward for each $100 spent in-club during the first 90 days of club opening*** or The Club+ Card Membership at $80 for a 1-year membership and earn a $10 reward for each $100 spent in-club during the first 90 days of club opening. The Club+ Card Membership holders receive 5¢ off/gal.†† at BJ’s Gas and earn 2% back† in rewards‡ on most BJ’s purchases.

To sign up for a membership at BJ’s Wholesale Club, members can visit BJs.com/JohnsonCity or sign up in person at the membership center, now open, at Oakdale Commons (601-635 Harry L Dr.) in Johnson City.

BJ’s members can always expect:

Unbeatable savings: Members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day on everything they need for weekly shopping.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs focused on delivering significant value to its members and serving a shared purpose: “We take care of the families who depend on us.” The company provides a wide assortment of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, fresh bakery, household essentials, various exclusive offerings, gas and more to deliver unbeatable value to smart-saving families. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company pioneered the warehouse club model in New England in 1984 and currently operates 242 clubs and 173 BJ's Gas® locations in 20 states. For more information, please visit us at www.BJs.com or on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), or Instagram.

About Food Bank of the Southern Tier

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier distributes food to people struggling with hunger through a network of more than 280 community and agency partners and programs such as pantries, community meals, school food centers, Mobile Food Distribution, Kids’ Farmers Markets, and other hunger relief agencies in Broome, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, and Tompkins Counties. The Food Bank also directly serves people in need through Kids’ Farmers Markets, the BackPack Program, and Mobile Food Pantry Program. Through advocacy, education, and community partnerships, the Food Bank’s vision is to create a future without hunger for everyone in the Southern Tier. The Food Bank of the Southern Tier is a member of Feeding America and a regional agency of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Rochester. Learn more at www.foodbankst.org/

