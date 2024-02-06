Goodlettsville marks BJ’s third location in Tennessee

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs, announced today that its club in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, will open on Friday, February 16, 2024.

The club, located at 800 Rivergate Parkway in Goodlettsville, is BJ’s third club in Tennessee and 244th club in its footprint. This past year, BJ’s opened clubs in La Vergne and Mt. Juliet, during the club’s inauguration into the surrounding Nashville market.

The club will offer a BJ's Gas location on-site, opening this spring, with everyday low fuel prices and the opportunity to earn extra savings through BJ’s Fuel Saver Program.

Goodlettsville will feature the treasure-hunt experience that BJ’s members know and love with a variety of seasonal favorites, fashion for the family, toys, tech and a selection of local products.

“BJ’s Wholesale Club is dedicated to serving the families who depend on us,” said Angel Gual, Club Manager, Goodlettsville BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We are excited to bring unbeatable value and savings of up to 25% off grocery store prices every day to the families in and around Goodlettsville.”

BJ’s offers unmatched value on everyday essentials in a convenient one-stop shop. BJ’s members save on a wide range of items, including fresh foods, produce, full-service deli items, fresh bakery goods, household essentials, home décor and pet supplies.

BJ’s has a longstanding commitment to nourishing its communities and is partnering with the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, a food bank serving the Goodlettsville community. Once the club is open, BJ’s will donate unsold produce, meat, dairy and more to the food bank every week to support families in need.

“Through our partnership with BJ’s Wholesale Club, we are able to support our mission of providing food to families facing hunger in our communities,” said Nancy Keil, President and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. “We are grateful for our continued partnership with BJ’s and look forward to making an impact together.”

BJ’s has also donated more than $15,000 to fund classroom projects in 14 Middle Tennessee schools, helping provide teachers and students the classroom supplies they need to succeed. BJ’s Charitable Foundation partners with DonorsChoose, a national non-profit organization, to help meet the needs of students.

Additionally, BJ’s Wholesale Club donated $10,000 to Community Resource Center to support its personal care pantry, which provides hygiene and personal care products to those in need in North Nashville.

At BJ’s Wholesale Club, members can choose from a variety of convenient shopping options like in-club shopping, curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery* and standard delivery from BJs.com. When shopping in-club, members have access to ExpressPay through the BJ’s mobile app, a service that allows shoppers to scan products as they go and avoid the checkout line.

Local shoppers can join the new club now with BJ’s limited-time founding member offer** available through Thursday, February 15, 2024. When new members sign up for The Club Card Membership for one year at $55**, they’ll get a $40 welcome reward*** plus, more than $40 in coupons†. Shoppers can also choose to sign up for The Club+ Card Membership for one year at $110** and get an $80 welcome reward*** plus, more than $40 in coupons† as well. The Club+ Card Membership holders receive 5¢ off/gal. ‡ at BJ’s Gas and earn 2% back†† in rewards‡‡ on most BJ’s purchases.

To sign up for a membership at BJ’s Wholesale Club, members can visit BJs.com/Goodlettsville or sign up in person at the membership center, now open, at 2021 Gallatin Pike N in Madison.

BJ’s members can always expect:

Unbeatable savings: Members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day on everything they need for weekly shopping.

Members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day on everything they need for weekly shopping. Risk-free: Shoppers can try BJ’s risk-free with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership.

Shoppers can try BJ’s risk-free with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership. Save even more: BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts manufacturers’ coupons so members can stack savings using a mix of manufacturers’ coupons, BJ’s exclusive coupons, and personalized offers from BJ’s to get even more value.

BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts manufacturers’ coupons so members can stack savings using a mix of manufacturers’ coupons, BJ’s exclusive coupons, and personalized offers from BJ’s to get even more value. Choose the way you shop: Members can shop online at BJs.com and choose free curbside pickup or have it delivered with same-day grocery delivery* or ship-to-home.

All BJ’s memberships are subject to BJ’s current membership terms, ask in-club or go to BJs.com/terms.

*BJ’s Same-Day Delivery is not available in all ZIP codes. Log in to your account to confirm availability.

**Offer is valid at membership center and online at BJs.com/Goodlettsville only, may not be combined with other offers, not redeemable for cash, nontransferable and only good for new members. Plus sales tax where applicable. Offer is contingent upon your enrolling in BJ’s Easy Renewal®, and you authorize BJ’s to charge any payment method BJ’s has on record for your membership, an annual recurring charge in the amount of the then-current membership fee for all memberships on your account, plus tax if applicable, starting the first day of the month your membership expires, without further notice except as required by law. Your authorization is valid until you cancel your participation in the BJ’s Easy Renewal program. For full BJ’s Easy Renewal terms, visit BJs.com/terms. To manage your participation in BJ’s Easy Renewal, visit "My Account" on BJs.com, visit the member services desk in-club, or call BJ’s Member Care at 800-BJS-CLUB. Expires: 2/15/24.

***A $40 welcome reward (for new The Club Card members) or an $80 welcome reward (for new The Club+ Card members) will be added to the primary membership account 48 hours after enrollment to be used within 60 days from the date of club opening. Redeemable in-club, in the BJ’s mobile app and on BJs.com. If not redeemed, welcome reward will no longer be available. This special rewards offer is separate from the BJ’s One® Mastercard® rewards program and does not alter its terms.

†Coupons will be mailed prior to club opening.

††The Club+ Card members earn 2% back in rewards on eligible purchases of goods and services in-club at BJ’s front-end registers, on BJs.com, or in the BJ’s app (minus any redeemed rewards, returns, refunds, or credit adjustments) when they scan their membership card for these purchases, unless the primary member or the member making the purchase is a cardholder in the BJ’s One® Mastercard® program, in which case the member will only earn rewards in accordance with the BJ’s One® Mastercard® program rewards terms (see BJs.com/bjsoneterms). Rewards earned may not exceed $500 in any 12-month period.

Eligible purchases exclude eye exams, shipping, sales tax, bottle deposits, alcoholic beverages, cigarettes and tobacco-related products, lottery tickets, gift cards, propane, BJ’s Gas®, online optical purchases, membership fees and add-ons, warranties and protection plans, BJ’s services provided by third parties (e.g., BJ’s Travel®), and BJ’s B2B and BJ’s Global Sales transactions. See BJs.com/terms for information on excluded services. Eye exams and online optical purchases are not eligible for reward redemption.

‡The Club+ Card members receive an instant discount of 5¢ off each gallon of fuel purchased at BJ’s Gas® when they scan their membership card for these purchases, unless the primary member or the member making the purchase is a cardholder in the BJ’s One® Mastercard® program, in which case the member will only receive an instant discount at BJ’s Gas® in accordance with the BJ’s One® Mastercard® program rewards terms (see BJs.com/bjsoneterms). BJ’s Gas® purchases are not eligible purchases and do not earn rewards. For MD and NJ transactions, discount will be applied after sale, before payment. Subject to applicable state law restrictions.

‡‡Rewards are yours for the life of your The Club+ Card Membership – they will not expire while your membership remains active and in good standing. Rewards earned may not exceed $500 in any 12-month period. Must have a minimum balance of $10 in rewards to redeem. Minimum eligible purchase amount is $10 at BJ’s checkout.

The rewards program is provided by BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc. and its terms may change at any time. For full rewards terms and conditions, please see BJs.com/terms.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs focused on delivering significant value to its members and serving a shared purpose: “We take care of the families who depend on us.” The company provides a wide assortment of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, fresh bakery, household essentials and gas. In addition, BJ’s offers the latest technology, home decor, small appliances, apparel, seasonal items and more to deliver unbeatable value to smart-saving families. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company pioneered the warehouse club model in New England in 1984 and currently operates 243 clubs and 174 BJ's Gas® locations in 20 states. For more information, please visit us at www.BJs.com or on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), or Instagram.

About Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee

For more than 40 years, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee has followed its mission to provide food to people facing hunger and work to advance hunger solutions. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Second Harvest distributes food and other products to approximately 450 nonprofit partner agencies in 46 Middle and West Tennessee counties. Our partners include food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, childcare facilities, senior centers, group homes, and youth enrichment programs. For more information about Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, its mission, and programs, please visit secondharvestmidtn.org.

