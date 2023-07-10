Members can save up to 65% on seasonal items during BJ’s WOW Days savings event

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs, today announces WOW Days, its biggest savings event of the summer. During the three-day event, slated to run 7/10/23-7/12/23, BJ’s members can expect to find exclusive savings of up to 65% off items across electronics, furniture, outdoor living, kitchen and appliances categories.

BJ’s revealed some of the top deals that members can take advantage of during its WOW Days savings event, including:

Electronics: LG 55" NANO80 NanoCell 4K Smart TV with AI ThinQ : $449.99 after $350 off LG 86" UQ8000 4K UHD AI ThinQ Smart TV with $75 Streaming Credit and 5-Year Coverage : $949.99 after $450 off HP ENVY 13.3" Touchscreen, Intel Evo Platform Notebook, 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 Evo Processor, 16GB Memory, 256GB SSD : $579.99 after $420 off Apple Airpods (3rd generation) with MagSafe : $149.99 after $30 off SimpliSafe Home Security Kit with Indoor Camera, 10 piece & 1 Month Active Monitoring : $99.99 after $100 off

Furniture: Lifesmart 2d Zero Gravity Massage Chair : $599.99 after $700 off Abbyson Living Manhattan Modular Sectional : $999.99 after $1,200 off Peter 5-Piece Bedroom Collection : $1,499.99 after $1,000 off Global Furniture 2 pc. Fabric Sectional : $799.99 after $1,500 off Global Furniture Fabric Reclining Sectional : $699.99 after $1,300 off

Outdoor Home: Blackstone 28-2-Burner Gas Griddle with Hard Cover : $229.99 after $70 off KidKraft Cranbrook Swing Set/Playset Fort : $799.99 after $400 off Body Glove Solo Inflatable 10.3 ft Paddle Board with Paddle and Pump : $329.99 after $170 off H20GO! 12' Turbo Splash Zone Mega Water Park : $199.99 after $150 off Lifetime 15' x 8' Outdoor Storage Shed : $1,999.99 after $400 off

Kitchen & Appliances: Kalorik MAXX 26 qt. Air Fryer Oven – Stainless Steel : $89.99 after $40 off Shark Rotator Anti-Allergen Pet Plus Upright Vacuum with Self-Cleaning Brush Roll : $139.99 after $40 off Keurig K-slim + Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker : $69.99 after $30 off Calphalon Classic Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set, 11 pc. : $139.99 after $60 off ZWILLING J.A. Henckels Dynamic 12 pc. Knife Block Set : $49.99 after $30 off



In addition to the items above, hundreds of other products will be on-promotion during BJ’s WOW Days savings event, with digitally-led offers online and a variety of offers in-club.

“At BJ’s, we cater to smart-saving families, with the mission to always provide our members with the products, value and experiences they deserve,” said Monica Schwartz, Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “Special events like WOW Days allow us to provide our members and their families with even more savings on a wide assortment of essentials and seasonal items.”

BJ’s members can continue to find everyday savings on a wide breadth of product including fresh foods, household essentials, seasonal items, pet supplies, apparel, décor, toys and more. Plus, members can choose from a variety of convenient shopping options like in-club shopping, curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery and standard delivery from BJs.com. When shopping in-club, members will have access to ExpressPay through the BJ’s mobile app, a service that allows shoppers to scan products as they go and avoid the checkout line at the end of each trip.

Members can also take advantage of the BJ’s One™ Mastercard® program, a partnership with Capital One, that offers additional savings and allows them to earn up to 5% back in rewards on most BJ's purchases and up to 2% back in rewards everywhere else Mastercard is accepted, in addition to up to 15 cents off per gallon at BJ’s Gas®, based on card tier.

Shoppers can learn more about BJ’s Wholesale Club by visiting BJs.com and start taking advantage of BJ’s WOW Days savings event at BJs.com/deals, beginning Monday, July 10.

Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs primarily in the Eastern United States focused on delivering significant value to its members. The company provides a curated assortment of grocery, general merchandise, gasoline and ancillary services to offer a differentiated shopping experience that is further enhanced by its omnichannel capabilities. The company pioneered the warehouse club model in New England in 1984 and currently operates 238 clubs and 168 BJ’s Gas® locations in 19 states. For more information, please visit us at www.BJs.com or on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

