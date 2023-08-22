The brand-new club in Goodlettsville will open in early 2024, marking the retailer’s third location in the state of Tennessee.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) (“BJ’s”) a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs, announced today that its third club in Tennessee will open in Goodlettsville in early 2024. The club will mark the retailer’s 244th club in the U.S.

BJ’s Wholesale Club previously welcomed its very first Tennessee club in La Vergne this past spring, with its second club in the state coming soon to the Mt. Juliet community this fall.

The new club in Goodlettsville will have a BJ's Gas location on-site, offering members everyday low fuel prices, with the opportunity to earn extra savings through BJ’s Fuel Saver Program.

“We’ve seen tremendous demand in Tennessee for the unbeatable value and member benefits our BJ’s model delivers and are thrilled to continue to bring BJ’s incredible savings to more families within the state,” said Bill Werner, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Development, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We’re excited to open our club doors and welcome the Goodlettsville community in early 2024.”

BJ’s members will find:

Unbeatable savings: Members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day on everything they need for weekly shopping.

Members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day on everything they need for weekly shopping. Risk-free: Shoppers can try BJ’s risk-free with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership.

Shoppers can try BJ’s risk-free with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership. Save even more: BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts manufacturers’ coupons. Plus, members can stack savings using BJ’s coupons on top of manufacturers’ coupons.

BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts manufacturers’ coupons. Plus, members can stack savings using BJ’s coupons on top of manufacturers’ coupons. Choose the way you shop: Members can shop online at BJs.com and choose free curbside pickup or have it delivered with same-day delivery or ship-to-home.

Members can shop online at and choose free curbside pickup or have it delivered with same-day delivery or ship-to-home. BJ’s Gas: Brand-new on-site gas station, equipped to help shoppers reach their destinations faster. Plus, members can save even more through BJ’s Fuel Saver Program .

At BJ’s, members can choose from a variety of convenient shopping options like in-club shopping, curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery and standard delivery from BJs.com. When shopping in-club, members will have access to ExpressPay through the BJ’s mobile app, a service that allows shoppers to scan products as they go and avoid the checkout line at the end of each trip.

BJ’s helps members save time and money by offering incredible savings and unbeatable value on everything they need in a convenient one-stop shop, including a vast selection of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, household essentials, pet supplies, various exclusive offerings and much more. The club will also delight shoppers with the treasure-hunt experience that BJ’s members know and love with an assortment of seasonal items, home décor, fashion for the family, toys, hot tech, and a selection of local products.

The new BJ’s Wholesale Club location in Goodlettsville is expected to create approximately 150 jobs and is currently hiring at this location. Those looking to learn more about becoming a BJ’s team member can visit careers.BJs.com.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs focused on delivering significant value to its members and serving a shared purpose: “We take care of the families who depend on us.” The company provides a curated assortment of grocery, general merchandise, gasoline and ancillary services to offer a differentiated shopping experience that is further enhanced by its omnichannel capabilities. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company pioneered the warehouse club model in New England in 1984 and currently operates 238 clubs and 168 BJ's Gas® locations in 19 states. For more information, please visit us at www.BJs.com or on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), or Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230822725217/en/