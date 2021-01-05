Log in
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.    BJ

BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC.

(BJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BJ's Wholesale Club : Announces Opening Date for Its Newburgh, N.Y. Club

01/05/2021 | 06:02am EST
BJ’s newest location will open on Jan. 22, 2021

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announced today that its newest club in Newburgh, N.Y. will open on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.

“We’re excited to kick off the new year by bringing the convenience and value of a BJ’s membership to the community of Newburgh,” said Craig Lombardi, General Manager of BJ’s Wholesale Club in Newburgh, N.Y. “The safety of our members, team members and community is always our top priority. Our team members have been working hard to prepare the club for opening and we’re looking forward to safely welcoming the Newburgh community when we open our doors later this month.”

BJ’s helps members save money and time by offering unbeatable value on everything they need for their family in an easy one-stop shop. Plus, BJ’s members can choose from a variety of convenient shopping options like curbside pickup, pick up in-club, same-day grocery delivery, delivery from BJs.com and shopping in-club.

The new club will feature an extensive selection of fresh foods, a full-service deli and household essentials like paper products, cleaning products, diapers, pet supplies and more. The club will also offer the treasure-hunt experience that BJ’s members love with an exciting assortment of fashion for the family, seasonal items, toys, hot tech and a selection of local products.

BJ’s club in Newburgh is located at 410 Auto Park Place and will feature a BJ’s Gas® onsite, helping members save every day on everything they need for their family and home.

BJ’s has implemented operational protocols to help promote a healthy and safe environment for members and team members including:

  • Enhanced Cleaning Procedures: BJ’s has implemented enhanced cleaning procedures on top of the company’s already high standards. BJ’s is cleaning high-traffic surfaces with greater frequency and will provide additional sanitization supplies for member and team member use.
  • Mask Requirement for Team Members and Members: BJ’s team members and members will be required to wear masks unless they have a medical condition preventing them from doing so. BJ’s also provides additional PPE for specific positions, including gloves, safety glasses and face shields.
  • Social Distancing: BJ’s will encourage social distancing, including posting instructional signage throughout every club; dedicating team members to ensure members wait in line at an appropriate distance while checking out; and making overhead audio announcements. Plexiglass barriers will also be installed throughout the club.
  • Temperature Checks for Team Members: BJ’s will check the temperatures of team members as they report to work. If any team member registers an elevated temperature, they will not be able to enter and will be directed to return home and seek medical care, if necessary. BJ’s asks any team member who feels ill to stay home.

BJ’s is offering a limited time Founding Member offer for local shoppers interested in joining the club now through Jan. 22, 2021. Local shoppers can sign up for a one-year BJ’s Inner Circle® membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal® for only $25. Local shoppers can sign up for a one-year BJ’s Perks Rewards® membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal® for only $65. Plus, BJ’s Perks Rewards members earn 2% cash back on most BJ’s purchases*.

Local shoppers interested in learning more about BJ’s Wholesale Club and signing up for membership can visit BJs.com/Newburgh.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is bringing Newburgh a fresh take on a wholesale club:

  • 25% off grocery store prices: BJ’s beats supermarket prices on national brands every day so members can stock up for less.
  • Coupon-friendly: BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts all manufacturers’ coupons, plus members get exclusive BJ’s coupons they can add to their membership card from the BJ’s app or on BJs.com.
  • Fresh choices: BJ’s assortment offers more fresh food than other warehouse clubs, with delicious produce, meats, deli and bakery items for weekly shopping.
  • Big gas savings: BJ’s Gas has super-low gas prices every day, plus save even more with BJ’s Gas Savings Program.
  • Shop Your Way: Members can shop however they want with convenient options like BJs.com, buy online, pick up in-club, curbside pickup, and same-day grocery delivery.

All BJ’s Memberships are subject to BJ’s current Membership Terms, ask in-Club or go to BJs.com/terms.

*BJ’s Perks Rewards Members earn 2% cash back on most BJ’s purchases. Awards are issued in $20 increments, are used at checkout at BJ’s and expire 6 months from the date issued. Cash back can be requested in the form of a check prior to Awards expiring by contacting Member Care at 800-BJS-CLUB. My BJ’s Perks® Program is provided by BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc. and its terms may change from time to time. Some exclusions may apply. Visit BJs.com/terms for Program Terms.

25% savings is based on Member pricing on a basket of 100 national brand household staples, on an unpromoted unit-price basis, when compared to four leading grocery chains in our trade areas. Learn more at www.bjs.com/25percentterms.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 219 clubs and 149 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.

The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BJ).


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 332 M - -
Net income 2021 414 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 837 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 126 M 5 126 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 27 231
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 50,89 $
Last Close Price 37,34 $
Spread / Highest target 58,0%
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lee Delaney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher J. Baldwin Chairman
Robert W. Eddy Chief Financial & Administrative Officer, EVP
Scott Kessler Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Ken Parent Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC.0.16%5 126
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION0.89%168 389
TARGET CORPORATION0.62%88 952
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-0.28%51 379
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.22%49 213
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.-3.12%16 675
