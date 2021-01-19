BJ's Wholesale Club : Announces Opening of Newest BJ's Gas® in Newburgh, N.Y.

BJ’s donates a one-year supply of gas and tires to Meals on Wheels of Greater Newburgh to celebrate opening.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading warehouse club operator in the Eastern United States, announced today the opening of its newest BJ’s Gas location in Newburgh, N.Y. The Newburgh location will be the 150th BJ’s Gas location for the company and will offer regular, premium and diesel fuels.

Craig Lombardi, general manager of BJ's Wholesale Club in Newburgh, N.Y. (left) presents a donation from the BJ's Charitable Foundation for a one-year supply of gas and tires to Robin Bello, executive director of Meals on Wheels of Greater Newburgh (center), and Carole McDermott, president of Meals on Wheels of Greater Newburgh (right) to celebrate the opening of the new BJ's Gas location in Newburgh. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re excited to open the BJ’s Gas location in Newburgh so our members can fill up their tank at an unbeatable value,” said Craig Lombardi, general manager of BJ’s Wholesale Club in Newburgh. “When our Newburgh club opens in just a few days, members will be able to save time and money on everything they need, from household essentials and fresh food to gas and tires, all in one convenient location.”

BJ’s Gas has super-low prices every day and members can fill-up their tank and shop for their weekly groceries in an easy one-stop shop. Additionally, BJ’s Gas Savings Program helps members save even more. Members can lower their gas price by picking up everyday essentials, like detergent and household cleaners, marked with the High Octane icon in-club or on BJs.com using buy online, pick up in-club and curbside pickup. For each High Octane item purchased, members save ten cents a gallon during their next fill-up at BJ’s Gas and they can stack their gas savings over multiple shopping trips. Shoppers can learn more and view a list of eligible items at BJs.com/Gas.

To celebrate the opening of its newest BJ’s Gas location, BJ’s announced a $5,000 donation from the BJ’s Charitable Foundation to Meals on Wheels of Greater Newburgh for a one-year supply of gas and tires. Founded in 1972, Meals on Wheels of Greater Newburgh prepares hot, nutritious, meals that their volunteers deliver to the elderly, ill, or disabled who are homebound and unable to provide their own meals.

“We are truly a grassroots organization and on behalf of the entire Meals on Wheels family, I'd like to welcome BJ's to our community,” said Carole McDermott, president of Meals on Wheels of Greater Newburgh. “BJ's generous donation will help us provide meals for individuals who are confined to their homes and in need."

“In addition to assisting with hot meals, BJ's gift will also help provide frozen meals and bags of shelf-stable foods for our meal recipients to keep on hand for unforeseen emergencies,” said Robin Bello, executive director of Meals on Wheels of Greater Newburgh.

The new BJ’s Gas station is located directly adjacent to BJ’s new club. BJ’s club in Newburgh will open on Jan. 22, 2021 and is located at 401 Auto Park Place.

BJ’s is offering a limited time Founding Member offer for local shoppers interested in joining the club now through Jan. 22, 2021. Local shoppers can sign up for a one-year BJ’s Inner Circle® membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal® for only $25. Local shoppers can sign up for a one-year BJ’s Perks Rewards® membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal® for only $65. Plus, BJ’s Perks Rewards members earn 2% cash back on most BJ’s purchases*.

Local shoppers interested in learning more about BJ’s Wholesale Club and signing up for membership can visit BJs.com/Newburgh.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is bringing Newburgh a fresh take on a wholesale club:

25% off grocery store prices ‡ : BJ’s beats supermarket prices on national brands every day so members can stock up for less.

: BJ’s beats supermarket prices on national brands every day so members can stock up for less. Coupon-friendly: BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts all manufacturers’ coupons, plus members get exclusive BJ’s coupons they can add to their membership card from the BJ’s app or on BJs.com.

BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts all manufacturers’ coupons, plus members get exclusive BJ’s coupons they can add to their membership card from the BJ’s app or on BJs.com. Fresh choices: BJ’s assortment offers more fresh food than other warehouse clubs, with delicious produce, meats, deli and bakery items for weekly shopping.

BJ’s assortment offers more fresh food than other warehouse clubs, with delicious produce, meats, deli and bakery items for weekly shopping. Big gas savings: BJ’s Gas has super-low gas prices every day, plus save even more with BJ’s Gas Savings Program.

BJ’s Gas has super-low gas prices every day, plus save even more with BJ’s Gas Savings Program. Shop Your Way: Members can shop however they want with convenient options like BJs.com, buy online, pick up in-club, curbside pickup, and same-day grocery delivery.

All BJ’s Memberships are subject to BJ’s current Membership Terms, ask in-Club or go to BJs.com/terms.

*BJ’s Perks Rewards Members earn 2% cash back on most BJ’s purchases. Awards are issued in $10 increments, are used at checkout at BJ’s and expire 6 months from the date issued. Cash back can be requested in the form of a check prior to Awards expiring by contacting Member Care at 800-BJS-CLUB. My BJ’s Perks® Program is provided by BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc. and its terms may change from time to time. Some exclusions may apply. Visit BJs.com/terms for Program Terms.

‡25% savings is based on Member pricing on a basket of 100 national brand household staples, on an unpromoted unit-price basis, when compared to four leading grocery chains in our trade areas. Learn more at www.bjs.com/25percentterms.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 219 clubs and 150 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.

The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BJ).

