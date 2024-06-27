Give 40 for 40 program lets BJ’s team members direct local giving

In celebration of its 40th anniversary, BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) today announced Give 40 for 40, which will award a total of $1 million in grants to local charities. BJ’s team members will nominate the organizations, and grants will be awarded by the BJ’s Charitable Foundation.

BJ’s Wholesale Club invited its 34,000 team members to recommend charities they care most about, in areas of hunger relief, education and health and wellness. Selected charities will receive grants of up to $50,000, supporting BJ’s purpose of “taking care of the families who depend on us.”

“For 40 years, BJ’s Wholesale Club has been committed to taking care of families in the communities where we live and work,” said Bob Eddy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “Our $1 million giving program supports the charities our team members are deeply connected to, continuing our proud legacy of making a positive difference in our communities.”

Team members have nominated an incredible range of charities that have helped families and communities through difficult times. Organizations selected for Give 40 for 40 grants will be notified later this year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is proudly committed to helping families meet essential needs. BJ’s Charitable Foundation has awarded more than $37 million to nonprofit organizations and schools. BJ’s team members are empowered to make a positive impact in the communities they serve through volunteerism and fundraising.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs focused on delivering significant value to its members and serving a shared purpose: “We take care of the families who depend on us.” The company provides a wide assortment of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, fresh bakery, household essentials and gas. In addition, BJ’s offers the latest technology, home decor, small appliances, apparel, seasonal items and more to deliver unbeatable value to smart-saving families. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company pioneered the warehouse club model in New England in 1984 and operates 244 clubs and 177 BJ's Gas® locations in 20 states. For more information, please visit us at www.BJs.com or on Facebook or Instagram.

About BJ’s Charitable Foundation

Established in 2004 by BJ’s Wholesale Club, the BJ’s Charitable Foundation provides essential needs to families in the local communities BJ’s members and team members live and work. Through local and national non-profit partnerships, the Foundation focuses its giving efforts on three main pillars: hunger relief, education and health and wellness.

