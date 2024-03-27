Plans include new markets of Knoxville and Myrtle Beach

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs, announced today the five newest clubs coming to its footprint.

BJ’s previously announced plans to open 12 news clubs and 15 gas stations this fiscal year.

The company today announced the following club locations:

Maryville, Tennessee, in the Knoxville market. This will be BJ’s fourth location in Tennessee

“BJ’s combination of unbeatable value and convenience continues to resonate with members, and we’re pleased with the performance of our new clubs,” said Bill Werner, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Development, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “Our real estate pipeline is the strongest it’s been in 20 years, and we look forward to helping even more families save up to 25% off grocery store prices as we add clubs to both new and existing markets.”

As BJ’s expands its footprint, it continues to support the communities where its members and team members live and work. The company is driven by a strong purpose of “taking care of the families who depend on us.” Through the BJ’s Charitable Foundation and its partnership with Feeding America, BJ’s has a longstanding commitment to providing healthy food to families in need.

BJ’s Wholesale Club offers a convenient one-stop shopping experience that includes a vast selection of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, household essentials, pet supplies, exclusive offerings and much more. The new clubs will also delight shoppers with a treasure-hunt experience by providing an assortment of both local and seasonal items, as well as home décor, apparel, toys, the latest in tech and much more.

BJ’s members can choose from a variety of convenient shopping options like in-club shopping, curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery* and standard delivery from BJs.com. When shopping in-club, members have access to ExpressPay through the BJ’s mobile app, a service that allows shoppers to scan products as they go and avoid the checkout line.

Members will also find:

Unbeatable savings: Members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day

Members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day BJ’s Gas: At each new club, members will find brand-new on-site gas stations, equipped to help shoppers reach their destinations faster. Plus, members can save even more through BJ’s Fuel Saver Program

At each new club, members will find brand-new on-site gas stations, equipped to help shoppers reach their destinations faster. Plus, members can save even more through Risk free: Shoppers can try BJ’s risk free with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership

Shoppers can try BJ’s risk free with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership BJ’s coupons + manufacturers’ coupons: Members can combine savings using BJ’s coupons with manufacturers’ coupons

Each new BJ’s Wholesale Club location is expected to create approximately 150 jobs and hiring is expected to start soon for these new locations. Those looking to learn more about becoming a BJ’s team member can visit BJs.com/careers.

Shoppers can learn more about BJ’s Wholesale Club by visiting BJs.com.

*BJ’s Same-Day Delivery is not available in all ZIP codes. Log in to your account to confirm availability.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs focused on delivering significant value to its members and serving a shared purpose: “We take care of the families who depend on us.” The company provides a wide assortment of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, fresh bakery, household essentials and gas. In addition, BJ’s offers the latest technology, home decor, small appliances, apparel, seasonal items and more to deliver unbeatable value to smart-saving families. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company pioneered the warehouse club model in New England in 1984 and currently operates 244 clubs and 175 BJ's Gas® locations in 20 states. For more information, please visit us at www.BJs.com or on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), or Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240327217535/en/