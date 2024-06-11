BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs, announced today an expansion of its popular same-day delivery service to include big-ticket items.
BJ’s members in participating ZIP codes are able to order items like patio sets, grills and televisions for delivery, made possible through collaboration with Roadie, a UPS company.
“Our goal is to provide as much value to our members as possible. With same-day delivery, we’re able to not only provide competitive everyday low prices, but we can save members time by delivering the order in just a few hours,” said Monica Schwartz, Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “By expanding this service we’ve made it even easier for busy families to do their one-stop shopping at BJ’s. We do the heavy lifting, and members can enjoy their savings – and their patio sets – hassle-free.”
The expansion of same-day delivery capabilities comes in time for summer celebrations. For a simple fee, members can enjoy same-day delivery on their favorite summer essentials, from groceries to outdoor furniture, at the same low prices available in-club.
BJ's helps members save time with a variety of shopping options including shopping online at BJs.com, using the BJ's mobile app, with digital coupons, in-club pickup, curbside pickup, same-day deliveryA and ExpressPay*.
In addition to this expanded same-day delivery service, BJ's continues to bring everyday value to its members through:
- Unbeatable grocery store prices: Members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day.
- A risk-free membership: Shoppers can try BJ's risk-free with the company's 100% money back guaranteed membership.
- BJ’s coupons + manufacturers’ coupons: Members can combine savings using BJ’s coupons with many manufacturers’ coupons. Plus, BJ's is the only warehouse club that accepts manufacturers' coupons.
- BJ’s Gas: At 176 BJ's Gas® locations, members can fill up at low prices. Plus, members can save even more through BJ’s Fuel Saver Program.
Shoppers can learn more about BJ's Wholesale Club by visiting BJs.com.
A Same-day delivery is not available in all ZIP codes. Log in to your account to confirm availability.
*20 items per transaction limit. Only available for purchases up to $750. Paper coupons not applicable. Cannot be used to purchase gift cards, alcohol, cigarettes, propane, appliances, fireworks, security-protected items or tires.
About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs focused on delivering significant value to its members and serving a shared purpose: “We take care of the families who depend on us.” The company provides a wide assortment of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, fresh bakery, household essentials and gas. In addition, BJ’s offers the latest technology, home decor, small appliances, apparel, seasonal items and more to deliver unbeatable value to smart-saving families. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company pioneered the warehouse club model in New England in 1984 and operates 244 clubs and 176 BJ's Gas® locations in 20 states. For more information, please visit us at www.BJs.com or on Facebook or Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240611155612/en/