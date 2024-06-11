BJ’s members can enjoy quick delivery for big-ticket items to spruce up their indoor and outdoor spaces

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs, announced today an expansion of its popular same-day delivery service to include big-ticket items.

BJ’s members in participating ZIP codes are able to order items like patio sets, grills and televisions for delivery, made possible through collaboration with Roadie, a UPS company.

“Our goal is to provide as much value to our members as possible. With same-day delivery, we’re able to not only provide competitive everyday low prices, but we can save members time by delivering the order in just a few hours,” said Monica Schwartz, Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “By expanding this service we’ve made it even easier for busy families to do their one-stop shopping at BJ’s. We do the heavy lifting, and members can enjoy their savings – and their patio sets – hassle-free.”

The expansion of same-day delivery capabilities comes in time for summer celebrations. For a simple fee, members can enjoy same-day delivery on their favorite summer essentials, from groceries to outdoor furniture, at the same low prices available in-club.

BJ's helps members save time with a variety of shopping options including shopping online at BJs.com, using the BJ's mobile app, with digital coupons, in-club pickup, curbside pickup, same-day deliveryA and ExpressPay*.

In addition to this expanded same-day delivery service, BJ's continues to bring everyday value to its members through:

Unbeatable grocery store prices: Members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day.

Members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day. A risk-free membership: Shoppers can try BJ's risk-free with the company's 100% money back guaranteed membership.

Shoppers can try BJ's risk-free with the company's 100% money back guaranteed membership. BJ’s coupons + manufacturers’ coupons: Members can combine savings using BJ’s coupons with many manufacturers’ coupons. Plus, BJ's is the only warehouse club that accepts manufacturers' coupons.

Members can combine savings using BJ’s coupons with many manufacturers’ coupons. Plus, BJ's is the only warehouse club that accepts manufacturers' coupons. BJ’s Gas: At 176 BJ's Gas® locations, members can fill up at low prices. Plus, members can save even more through BJ’s Fuel Saver Program .

Shoppers can learn more about BJ's Wholesale Club by visiting BJs.com.

A Same-day delivery is not available in all ZIP codes. Log in to your account to confirm availability.

*20 items per transaction limit. Only available for purchases up to $750. Paper coupons not applicable. Cannot be used to purchase gift cards, alcohol, cigarettes, propane, appliances, fireworks, security-protected items or tires.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs focused on delivering significant value to its members and serving a shared purpose: “We take care of the families who depend on us.” The company provides a wide assortment of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, fresh bakery, household essentials and gas. In addition, BJ’s offers the latest technology, home decor, small appliances, apparel, seasonal items and more to deliver unbeatable value to smart-saving families. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company pioneered the warehouse club model in New England in 1984 and operates 244 clubs and 176 BJ's Gas® locations in 20 states. For more information, please visit us at www.BJs.com or on Facebook or Instagram.

