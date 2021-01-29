BJ's Wholesale Club : Opens Newest Club in Long Island City, N.Y.

BJ’s newest location will help members save money and time in a convenient one-stop shop

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announced today that it opened its newest club in Long Island City, N.Y. on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210129005434/en/

BJ's Wholesale Club opens its newest location in Long Island City, N.Y. on Jan. 29, 2021. BJ's newest club will help members save time and money in a convenient one-stop shop. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re excited to expand our footprint here in New York with the opening of our newest club in Long Island City,” said Antonio Ramos, general manager of BJ’s Wholesale Club in Long Island City. “Our team members have worked tirelessly to prepare for the club opening and we’re so excited to bring a safe and convenient shopping experience to the local community.”

BJ’s helps members save money and time by offering unbeatable value on everything they need for their family in an easy one-stop shop. Plus, BJ’s members can choose from a variety of convenient shopping options like curbside pickup, pick up in-club, same-day grocery delivery, delivery from BJs.com and shopping in-club.

The new club will feature an extensive selection of fresh foods, a full-service deli, and household essentials like paper products, cleaning products, diapers, pet supplies and more. The club will also offer the treasure hunt experience that BJ’s members love with an exciting assortment of fashion for the family, seasonal items, toys, hot tech and a selection of local products.

BJ’s newest club in Long Island City is located at 34-60 48th Street.

BJ’s has implemented operational protocols to help promote a healthy and safe environment for members and team members including:

Enhanced Cleaning Procedures: BJ’s has implemented enhanced cleaning procedures on top of the company’s already high standards. BJ’s is cleaning high-traffic surfaces with greater frequency and will provide additional sanitization supplies for member and team member use.

BJ’s has implemented enhanced cleaning procedures on top of the company’s already high standards. BJ’s is cleaning high-traffic surfaces with greater frequency and will provide additional sanitization supplies for member and team member use. Mask Requirement for Team Members and Members: BJ’s team members and members will be required to wear masks unless they have a medical condition preventing them from doing so. BJ’s also provides additional PPE for specific positions, including gloves, safety glasses and face shields.

BJ’s team members and members will be required to wear masks unless they have a medical condition preventing them from doing so. BJ’s also provides additional PPE for specific positions, including gloves, safety glasses and face shields. Social Distancing: BJ’s will encourage social distancing, including posting instructional signage throughout every club; dedicating team members to ensure members wait in line at an appropriate distance while checking out; and making overhead audio announcements. Plexiglass barriers will also be installed throughout the club.

BJ’s will encourage social distancing, including posting instructional signage throughout every club; dedicating team members to ensure members wait in line at an appropriate distance while checking out; and making overhead audio announcements. Plexiglass barriers will also be installed throughout the club. Temperature Checks for Team Members: BJ’s will check the temperatures of team members as they report to work. If any team member registers an elevated temperature, they will not be able to enter and will be directed to return home and seek medical care, if necessary. BJ’s asks any team member who feels ill to stay home.

Local shoppers interested in learning more about BJ’s Wholesale Club and signing up for membership can visit BJ’s new club in Long Island City or go online to BJs.com/LongIslandCity.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is bringing Long Island City a fresh take on a wholesale club:

25% off grocery store prices ‡ : BJ’s beats supermarket prices on national brands every day so members can stock up for less.

: BJ’s beats supermarket prices on national brands every day so members can stock up for less. Coupon-friendly: BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts all manufacturers’ coupons, plus members get exclusive BJ’s coupons they can add to their membership card from the BJ’s app or on BJs.com.

BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts all manufacturers’ coupons, plus members get exclusive BJ’s coupons they can add to their membership card from the BJ’s app or on BJs.com. Fresh choices: BJ’s assortment offers more fresh food than other warehouse clubs, with delicious produce, meats, deli and bakery items for weekly shopping.

BJ’s assortment offers more fresh food than other warehouse clubs, with delicious produce, meats, deli and bakery items for weekly shopping. Shop Your Way: Members can shop however they want with convenient options like BJs.com, buy online, pick up in-club, curbside pickup, and same-day grocery delivery.

All BJ’s Memberships are subject to BJ’s current Membership Terms, ask in-Club or go to BJs.com/terms.

‡25% savings is based on Member pricing on a basket of 100 national brand household staples, on an unpromoted unit-price basis, when compared to four leading grocery chains in our trade areas. Learn more at www.bjs.com/25percentterms.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 221 clubs and 150 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.

The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BJ).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210129005434/en/