BJ's Wholesale Club : Releases The Official Awesomest List of Toys to Help Members Get a Jump-Start on Their Holiday Shopping

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, today announced The Official Awesomest List of Toys to help kids and parents get a jump-start on their holiday wish list. The Official Awesomest List of Toys features an incredible assortment of toys from this year’s hottest brands like Paw Patrol, Blue’s Clues and Kindi Kids, all at an incredible value and available only at BJ’s.

BJ’s Wholesale Club announced The Official Awesomest List of Toys on Sept. 3, 2020 to help kids and parents get a jump-start on their holiday wish list. The Official Awesomest List of Toys features an incredible assortment of this year's hottest toys, like So Sand DIY Sand Studio with 5 BONUS Sand Colors, available only at BJ’s.

“There’s nothing better than the joy of gift giving, especially when it comes to kids. We know gift-givers will find the most delightful options in an easy one-stop shop with our large assortment of holiday toys,” said Molly Cox, senior vice president, general merchandise, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We know the holiday season will look different this year. That’s why we’re excited to unveil The Official Awesomest List of Toys now to help our members shop their way and give them even more time to create their holiday list.”

With The Official Awesomest List of Toys, BJ’s members will discover the season’s must-have toys for kids of all ages at a value that parents will love. The Official Awesomest List of Toys is available exclusively on BJs.com and in-club beginning Oct. 1, 2020:

So Sand DIY Sand Studio with 5 BONUS Sand Colors

Kindi Kids Kindi Fun Delivery Scooter with Marsha Mello Doll

Ravel Tales, 2 pk.

Stuff-A-Loons Super Deluxe Maker Kit with BONUS Plush

Paw Patrol Launch’N Haul PAW Patroller with BONUS Vehicles

Blue’s Clues & You! Deluxe Dancing Blue and Magenta

Hairdorables Hairmazing Prom Perfect Doll with BONUS Accessories

Ryan’s World Super Surprise Safe with BONUS Mini Surprise Safes

Giant Mystery Surprise Egg

Tornado GX 2.0 Indoor Stunt Drone

BJ’s members will experience the joy of choices this holiday season to shop however, wherever and whenever they want with convenient, digital options including BJs.com, buy online, pick up in-club, curbside pickup, same-day grocery delivery, mobile app, digital coupons, and more.

BJ’s complete holiday toy selection includes some of the most sought-after options this season, like the perennial favorite Barbie Dreamhouse, Pokémon trading cards, and new-to-club DonRuss and Absolute Football trading cards. Members can view BJ’s holiday toy catalog online and print it out for their kids to get a jump-start on their holiday wish list.

BJ’s is offering unbeatable value on the trendiest toys this year, including:

Spin Master’s Tech RC NinjaBots, 2 pk.

Gotta Go Flamingo

Studio Creator Video Maker Kit

Members can continue surprising their kids long after the last gift is opened with surprise-themed toys, such as:

5 Surprise Mini Brands, Unicorn, Dino, Mini Toy, 2 pk.

Cutetitos Taste Budditos

Hatchimals Pixie Riders Blind Pack

BJ’s assortment of interactive and hands-on toys will help kids stay busy and foster creativity:

Scented Slime 3-in-1 Kit

So Sand DIY, 5 pk.

Play-Doh Ultimate Chef Set

Super Spirograph Set

Members can encourage learning at home with educational options from VTech, Jimu and ExploreOne:

ExploreOne Star50App Telescope

VTech Explore and Write Activity Desk

Jimu Unicornbot Kit

Kids will be delighted when they unwrap toys featuring characters from their favorite shows and movies:

Blue’s Clues Ultimate Handy Dandy Notebook

Spiderman Titan Figures, 4 pk.

Paw Patrol Ultimate Fire Truck

Members can enjoy the treasure hunt experience from the comfort of their own home with online-only toys at BJs.com, including:

Star Wars the Child Plush Toy

Fisher Price Laugh & Learn Servin’ Up Fun Food Truck

Minnie’s Bow-Tel Hotel

Kid Trax 6V Princess Quad Ride-On

About BJ's Wholesale Club, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 219 clubs and 148 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.

