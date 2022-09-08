BJ's Wholesale Club Reveals its List of Top 10 Toys for the Holiday Season

Members can get a head start on their holiday shopping with a first look at the most popular holiday toys as well as a brand-new line of Berkley Jensen toys, available exclusively at BJ’s

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, today announced its list of Top 10 Toys for the 2022 holiday season. This highly curated list includes exclusive offerings found only at BJ’s, hot picks from leading and beloved brands, and must-have toys that are sure to be favorites on the wish lists of kids of all ages!

BJ’s Top 10 Toys list gives members an early look at holiday gift ideas and is a great way for parents and gift-givers to start scoping out the best and most in-demand toys and games of the season. From educational toys, must-have trading cards including Pokemon, brand name favorites like Nintendo, Disney, and Marvel, and popular TV character-based gifts such as Paw Patrol and Cocomelon, BJ’s has something that will suit every child’s fancy, all at an incredible value.

“At BJ’s, we love helping our members create the magic of the season for their loved ones, and with this year’s selection, we are confident that we have what the kids really want,” said Dion Evans, senior vice president, general merchandise, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We are delighted to offer our BJ’s members unbeatable savings with a variety of convenient shopping options, saving them time and money so they can embrace the holidays with their families and friends.”

This year’s Top 10 Toys, available exclusively to BJ’s members in-club and online at BJs.com beginning in October, include:

Mine2Design Nail Art Studio with Unicorn Nail Dryer

Got2Glow Fairy Finder with On the Go Bundle

Gabby’s Closet with Exclusive Cat Figures

5 Surprise Disney Shop with 2 Capsule Bundle

Stomp Rocket Dueling Stomp Racers 4 Pack

Cry Babies Dressy Tina 12” Doll and Magic Tears Icy World Dino Pack

Bluey Garbage Truck with Bonus Figure

Radio Control 1:8 2.4HZ Monster Truck

Barbie 28” Holiday Doll

Disney Doorables MegaPeek Pack

For the first time, BJ’s unveiled its own collection of exclusive Berkley Jensen toys, all at an unbeatable value. These options will include classic wooden toys, imaginative play favorites, and cuddly stuffed animals.

“We are super proud of the fact that this marks the first year that we will be rolling out our very own exclusive line of toys under the Berkley Jensen brand, which makes this holiday season even more special here at BJ’s. We hope that both parents and children find joy in our even wider selection of high-quality toys and are confident there will be something for everyone, all at an incredible value,” said Evans.

Available exclusively at BJ’s:

Berkley Jensen 65 Piece Wooden Supermarket

Berkley Jensen Train Table with Bonus Brick Surface

Berkley Jensen Plush Animals

Berkley Jensen Riviera Doll House

Berkley Jensen Wooden Shaker Kitchen

BJ’s has focused on making the holiday shopping decisions easier than ever this year, with a robust and constantly updated selection of toys and gifts that allows members to check for new gifting ideas each time they shop. Members can shop online by interest and be inspired by shopping the aisles in-club, to find in-demand gifts that suit everyone.

For the Dino-Lover:

7” Poseable Dino 6 pack

Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Jurassic World 3 pack

Smashers Epic Dino Island Egg

For the Crafty Kid:

Play Doh Chef Supreme

Lite-Brite Ultimate Special Edition

Ultimate SlimySand Kit

For the Wheel-Obsessed:

*Exclusive* Tech Deck SK8Shop Bonus Pack

Large Action Series Vehicles

Monster Jam 1:24 Scale Vehicle Assortment

For the Fashionista:

Mine2Design Jewelry Studio

Licensed Mega Cosmetic Sets

Loopdedoo Bracelet Making Kit

For the Preschooler:

*Exclusive* Paw Patrol Feature Dragon Bundle

Peppa Pig Nurse Set & Plush

Gabbys Dollhouse Playset

For the Explorer:

ExploreOne Star50App Telescope

Astro Venture Space Rover and Shuttle Combo Pack

Explore Science Solar System Projector

For the Nostalgia Lover:

Colorforms 2 pack Bundle

Playmobil Retro Vehicle Figure Play Sets

Throughout the holiday season, BJ’s offers its members a variety of digital, convenient shopping options like contactless curbside pickup, in-club pickup, ExpressPay, same-day delivery and ship-to-home from BJs.com. Members can also take advantage of BJ’s buy now, pay later payment option, a flexible and convenient way to finance holiday purchases over $99.

Members can find the Top Ten Toys List and a wider assortment of holiday toys and games at BJs.com/Toys.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States focused on delivering significant value to its members. The company provides a curated assortment of grocery, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services to offer a differentiated shopping experience that is further enhanced by its omnichannel capabilities. Since pioneering the warehouse club model in New England in 1984, the company currently operates 229 clubs and 160 BJ’s Gas® locations in 17 states. For more information, please visit us at www.bjs.com or on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

