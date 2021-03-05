Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.    BJ

BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC.

(BJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BJ's Wholesale Club : Adds Online EBT Payment Option for In-Club Pickup and Curbside Pickup Orders in Select States

03/05/2021 | 06:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Retailer helps members shop more conveniently by offering online EBT payment in Florida and North Carolina

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announced that it now accepts EBT payments for SNAP eligible items on BJs.com for in-club pickup and curbside pickup orders in Florida and North Carolina.

BJ’s members in these states can now seamlessly shop for their groceries on BJs.com for in-club pickup or contactless curbside pickup and use their EBT card for SNAP eligible items at checkout. The retailer’s easy two-step checkout process for online EBT payment also includes the option to check card balance and the ability to use multiple payment options.

“We’re committed to providing our members with essential products and fresh food for their families at an incredible value,” said Monica Schwartz, senior vice president, Chief Digital Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “It’s never been more important to offer our members convenient shopping options and we’re thrilled to launch online EBT payment to give our members more flexibility to shop their way.”

BJ’s partnered with the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Services and Worldpay from FIS, a leading provider of financial technology solutions for merchants, to add SNAP EBT to BJs.com for in-club pickup and curbside pickup orders as part of the SNAP Online Purchasing Pilot. BJ’s plans to roll out online EBT payments for in-club pickup and curbside pickup orders by spring 2021 to all locations in states participating in the SNAP Online Purchasing Pilot.

Members interested in learning more about how to use their EBT card to shop on BJs.com for in-club pickup and curbside pickup can visit BJs.com/help/ebt/.

Shoppers can learn more about BJ’s Wholesale Club by visiting BJs.com.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 221 clubs and 151 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.

The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BJ).


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC.
06:01aBJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB  : Adds Online EBT Payment Option for In-Club Pickup and Cur..
BU
03/04BJ WHOLESALE CLUB  : Fourth-Quarter Earnings, Revenue Surge on Pandemic Gains
MT
03/04BJ WHOLESALE CLUB  : Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
03/04BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condit..
AQ
03/04BJ WHOLESALE CLUB  : Earnings Flash (BJ) BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS Reports Q4..
MT
03/04BJ WHOLESALE CLUB  : Earnings Flash (BJ) BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS Posts Q4 R..
MT
03/04BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC.  : Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal..
BU
03/03INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Extended at BJ's Wholesale Club Ho..
MT
02/18BJ WHOLESALE CLUB  : to Hold Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call
BU
02/16BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB  : Makes It Easier to Seamlessly Shop and Save with New App ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 397 M - -
Net income 2021 414 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 838 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 241 M 5 241 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 27 231
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 49,00 $
Last Close Price 38,18 $
Spread / Highest target 54,5%
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lee Delaney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. Eddy Chief Financial & Administrative Officer, EVP
Christopher J. Baldwin Chairman
Scott Kessler Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Ken Parent Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC.2.41%5 241
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-15.32%141 320
TARGET CORPORATION-3.80%85 059
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.14.08%53 620
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-15.29%43 644
BURLINGTON STORES, INC.7.81%18 558
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ