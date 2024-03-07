Kentucky marks the retailer’s 21st state

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs, announced today that it plans to open its first club in Louisville, KY, located near the Jefferson Mall, in early 2025.

The BJ’s Louisville club follows its expansion into Tennessee and Alabama in 2023.

“We are excited to offer our winning combination of value, convenience and assortment to families in Louisville,” said Bill Werner, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Development, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “Our expansion into Kentucky allows us to deliver unbeatable value and savings of up to 25% off grocery store prices every day.”

The new Louisville club will include a BJ’s gas station, providing members with even more ways to save through the retailer’s already low prices on gas and additional savings opportunities with the BJ’s Fuel Saver Program.

At BJ’s Wholesale Club, members can choose from a variety of convenient shopping options like in-club shopping, curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery* and standard delivery from BJs.com. When shopping in-club, members have access to ExpressPay through the BJ’s mobile app, a service that allows shoppers to scan products as they go and avoid the checkout line.

BJ’s members can always expect:

Unbeatable savings: Members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day on everything they need for weekly shopping.

Members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day on everything they need for weekly shopping. Risk-free: Shoppers can try BJ’s risk-free with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership.

Shoppers can try BJ’s risk-free with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership. Save even more: BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts manufacturers’ coupons so members can stack savings using a mix of manufacturers’ coupons, BJ’s exclusive coupons, and personalized offers from BJ’s to get even more value.

BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts manufacturers’ coupons so members can stack savings using a mix of manufacturers’ coupons, BJ’s exclusive coupons, and personalized offers from BJ’s to get even more value. Choose the way you shop: Members can shop online at BJs.com and choose free curbside pickup or have it delivered with same-day grocery delivery* or ship-to-home.

Each new BJ’s Wholesale Club location is expected to create approximately 150 jobs for its respective community and hiring is expected to start soon for these new locations. Those looking to learn more about becoming a BJ’s team member can visit BJs.com/careers.

Shoppers can learn more about BJ’s Wholesale Club by visiting BJs.com.

*BJ’s Same-Day Delivery is not available in all ZIP codes. Log in to your account to confirm availability.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs focused on delivering significant value to its members and serving a shared purpose: “We take care of the families who depend on us.” The company provides a wide assortment of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, fresh bakery, household essentials and gas. In addition, BJ’s offers the latest technology, home decor, small appliances, apparel, seasonal items and more to deliver unbeatable value to smart-saving families. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company pioneered the warehouse club model in New England in 1984 and currently operates 244 clubs and 175 BJ's Gas® locations in 20 states. For more information, please visit us at www.BJs.com or on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), or Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240307684597/en/