The Cluck Is Ticking: Don't Miss Your Chance to Score a Free Thanksgiving Turkey from BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, today announced it is once again offering its free turkey promotion to its members ahead of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

Between November 1 and November 10, when BJ’s members spend $150 in the same transaction, either in-club or online, they will get a digital coupon for a free Butterball whole turkey, fresh or frozen, to be redeemed between November 12 and November 23, while supplies last*. To qualify, members will need to create a digital account on BJs.com, so they can clip their free turkey offer in their coupon gallery, either through the BJ’s mobile app or online at BJs.com.

“We recognize our members are hunting for incredible value, this year more than ever, so as we head into the season of giving, we’re excited to continue our tradition of offering our members a free turkey promotion,” said Michael Leary, Senior Vice President, GMM, Perishables, and Grocery, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “Members can set their holiday tables with everything they need this Thanksgiving, from fresh food and pantry essentials to entertaining sets and serve-ware, while taking advantage of our convenient shopping options, all in a one-stop shop.”

BJ’s offers everything members need for their Thanksgiving spread, from fresh produce and delectable desserts to entertaining stemware and other holiday must-haves, all in an easy one-stop shop:

As part of its commitment to convenient shopping, BJ’s continues to encourage members to shop their way, with a variety of shopping options including in-club shopping, ship-to-home, in-club pickup, and curbside pickup. Plus, with same-day delivery, members can get all their Thanksgiving grocery essentials delivered right to their door, in as little as two hours. Recently, BJ’s introduced Same-Day Select, a membership add-on that allows members to pay a one-time fee upfront for either unlimited or a set number of same-day grocery deliveries. Plus, BJ’s now offers members a flexible way to finance their larger holiday purchases over $99 with its buy now, pay later payment option.

BJ’s will be closed Thanksgiving Day but will re-open its doors, chainwide, Friday, November 25 at 8 a.m. so members can take advantage of their unbeatable holiday savings.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holiday Hours:

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24: Closed

Black Friday, Nov. 25: 8 a.m. open

Saturday, Dec. 24: 8 a.m. open

Sunday, Dec. 25: Closed

Saturday, Dec. 31: 8 a.m. open

Sunday, Jan. 1: 9 a.m. open

Additionally, some clubs will have extended closing hours prior to Thanksgiving as well as throughout the holiday season. Check with your local club or BJs.com/locations for those extended hours.

To learn more about BJ’s Free Turkey Promo, visit BJs.com/FreeTurkey.

*Receive a digital coupon for one (1) free Butterball fresh or frozen turkey (excluding organic) valued up to $25 (“BB Turkey”) when you create an online account on BJs.com or in the BJ’s app (or have an existing online account) and spend $150+ before taxes and fees in a single qualifying transaction in-club at BJ’s between 11/1/22 and 11/10/22 using your primary membership. Primary members only. Qualifying transactions exclude items restricted by law or regulation, shipping, sales taxes and fees, bottle deposits, alcoholic beverages, cigarettes and tobacco-related products, lottery tickets, gift cards, propane, BJ’s Gas®️, optical purchases, BJ’s membership fees and add-ons, warranties and protection plans, BJ’s Services provided by third parties (such as BJ’s Home Improvement®️, BJ’s Travel®️, DoorDash, Instacart), and BJ’s B2B and Global Sales Transactions. Coupon will post to primary member’s digital coupon gallery (accessible when logged into BJs.com or the BJ’s app) on 11/12/22 and must be digitally clipped to be redeemed. Coupon valid only for (1) BB Turkey and must be redeemed at BJ’s (in-club, Buy Online Pick Up in Club, or BJ’s Same-Day Delivery only) by 11/23/22 using the associated primary membership. Maximum coupon value is $25. No cash value. Manufacturer funded. Availability and pricing may change and vary by club. Limit one (1) coupon per primary member, regardless of number of qualifying transactions. Coupon valid 11/12/22 – 11/23/22 while supplies last. No rain checks. Sales tax may be due on all or part of pre-discounted price. Visit BJs.com/FreeTurkey for details.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States focused on delivering significant value to its members. The Company provides a curated assortment of grocery, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services to offer a differentiated shopping experience that is further enhanced by its omnichannel capabilities. Since pioneering the warehouse club model in New England in 1984, the Company currently operates 232 clubs and 163 BJ's Gas® locations in 18 states. For more information, please visit us at www.BJs.com or on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

