BK TECH : Technologies to Host First Quarter 2021 Conference Call on May 13, 2021

WEST MELBOURNE, FL, May 5, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American: BKTI) will host an investor conference call on May 13, 2021, at 9:00 AM eastern time, to discuss its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. On the call will be Timothy Vitou, President, and William Kelly, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The Company plans to release its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 prior to the call on May 13, 2021, at 9:00 AM eastern time.

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 888-506-0062; entry code 415220 (international participants dial 973-528-0011; entry code 415220) and asking to be connected to the 'BK Technologies Corporation Conference Call' a few minutes before 9:00 AM eastern time on May 13, 2021. The call will also be webcast at https://www.bktechnologies.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 30 days following the call at https://www.bktechnologies.com. A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the completion of the call and will be available until May 27, 2021. The replay will be accessible by dialing 877-481-4010; PIN #40775 (international participants dial 919-882-2331; PIN #40775).

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation manufactures high-specification, American-made communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies is honored to serve our public safety heroes with reliable equipment when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol 'BKTI'. Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its website at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

