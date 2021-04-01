Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BK Technologies Inc    BKTI

BK TECHNOLOGIES INC

(BKTI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BK Technologies : BKR 5000 Approved by U.S. Department of the Interior

04/01/2021 | 09:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced it has received approval from the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) for its BKR 5000 Digital P25 communications technology.

BK President Tim Vitou commented, 'We are pleased to complement our recent NIFC Fire Approval with the DOI's favorable test results, providing the necessary approval for DOI agency purchases, including high-risk fire and law enforcement use. Our Engineering team provided priority care and assistance to the DOI's technical staff and leadership at the DOI Testing Service Center in Denver. The formal DOI communication noted that the BKR5000 passed on every risk assessment code that is tested. All DOI agencies combined have an estimated 80,000 BK radios deployed across the nation. We are proud to offer our latest communication technology to the DOI for the conservation and management of the nation's natural resources and cultural heritage.'

The BKR 5000 comes in three tiers allowing maximum flexibility and customization for the radio user's mission-critical needs and has been designed to meet the requirements of today's tough public safety communications environment. The BKR 5000 was designed and developed by the BK Technologies engineering team with extensive input from customers to incorporate the features and options needed by first responders, including Bluetooth, GPS, and BK's long-popular cloning capability. The new form-factor includes a top-display, large control buttons for use with heavy gloves, and an IP68 ruggedized housing available in either black or optic yellow. The new intuitive user interface maintains the same ease-of-use characteristics that have been customer-proven and well accepted in the current BKTI products, software, and programming editors; which further allows for an easy transition from current BKTI products to the new BKR Series.

A full line of accessories is available including intelligent battery and charging solutions, IP68 remote speaker microphones, and the popular BK wildland fire alkaline battery 'clamshell'. The new BKR 5000 is expected to be a platform that enhances BK's ability to address significant new vertical markets leading to expanded growth and market share.

For further information contact your local BK Technologies Sales Manager or Authorized Dealer or click on the link to the BKTI website. https://www.bktechnologies.com

About BK Technologies
BK Technologies Corporation is an American holding company deeply rooted in the public safety communications industry, with its operating subsidiary manufacturing high-specification, American-made communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies is honored to serve these heroes with reliable equipment when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol 'BKTI'. Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the 'Safe Harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements concern the Company's operations, economic performance and financial condition and are based largely on the Company's beliefs and expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks, some of which have been, and may further be, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, include, among others, the following: changes or advances in technology; the success of our land mobile radio product line; successful introduction of new products and technologies, including our ability to successfully develop and sell our anticipated new multiband product and other related products in the planned new BKR Series product line; competition in the land mobile radio industry; general economic and business conditions, including federal, state and local government budget deficits and spending limitations, any impact from a prolonged shutdown of the U.S. Government, and the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the availability, terms and deployment of capital; reliance on contract manufacturers and suppliers; risks associated with fixed-price contracts; heavy reliance on sales to agencies of the U.S. Government and our ability to comply with the requirements of contracts, laws and regulations related to such sales; allocations by government agencies among multiple approved suppliers under existing agreements; our ability to comply with U.S. tax laws and utilize deferred tax assets; our ability to attract and retain executive officers, skilled workers and key personnel; our ability to manage our growth; our ability to identify potential candidates for, and consummate, acquisition, disposition or investment transactions, and risks incumbent to being a noncontrolling interest stockholder in a corporation; impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the companies in which the Company holds investments; impact of our capital allocation strategy; risks related to maintaining our brand and reputation; impact of government regulation; rising health care costs; our business with manufacturers located in other countries, including changes in the U.S. Government and foreign governments' trade and tariff policies, as well as any further impact resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; our inventory and debt levels; protection of our intellectual property rights; fluctuation in our operating results and stock price; acts of war or terrorism, natural disasters and other catastrophic events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; any infringement claims; data security breaches, cyber-attacks and other factors impacting our technology systems; availability of adequate insurance coverage; maintenance of our NYSE American listing; risks related to being a holding company; and the effect on our stock price and ability to raise equity capital of future sales of shares of our common stock. Certain of these factors and risks, as well as other risks and uncertainties, are stated in more detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:
Hayden IR
James Carbonara
james@haydenir.com
(646)-755-7412

SOURCE: BK Technologies Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/638520/BK-Technologies-BKR-5000-Approved-by-US-Department-of-the-Interior

Disclaimer

BK Technologies Corporation published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 13:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BK TECHNOLOGIES INC
09:06aBK TECHNOLOGIES  : BKR 5000 Approved by U.S. Department of the Interior
PU
03/30BK TECHNOLOGIES  : BKR5000 Selected for Deployment by a Global Environmental Org..
PU
03/26BK TECHNOLOGIES  : Wins Service Contract From USDA Forest Service
MT
03/26BK TECHNOLOGIES  : Awarded Service Contract from the USDA Forest Service
PU
03/17BK TECHNOLOGIES  : Keeps Quarterly Dividend Steady at $0.02 Per Share, Payable A..
MT
03/17BK TECHNOLOGIES CORP  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/17BK TECHNOLOGIES  : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 per Share
PU
03/16BK TECHNOLOGIES  : Secures Business from a New Municipal Fire & Rescue Customer ..
PU
03/11BK TECHNOLOGIES  : Awarded Order from a County in California For New BKR 5000
PU
03/08BK TECHNOLOGIES  : Announces First Preorders from New Customers for the New Mult..
PU
More news
Chart BK TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
BK Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy A. Vitou President
William P. Kelly Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
John W. Struble Chairman
James E. Gilley Chief Scientist Officer & Executive Vice President
Branko Avanic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BK TECHNOLOGIES INC37.95%46
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.15.55%218 562
ERICSSON AB18.34%44 178
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.4.97%43 577
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.10.58%31 542
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.3.90%22 812
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ