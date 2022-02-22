Log in
    BKI   AU000000BKI3

BKI INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(BKI)
BKI Investment : Update - Dividend/Distribution - BKI

02/22/2022
Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary



Entity name

BKI INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

BKI - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

22/2/2022

Reason for the Update

Confirm DRP pricing

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details



Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

BKI INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

Registration Number



ABN

23106719868

1.3 ASX issuer code

BKI

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement



1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Confirm DRP pricing

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

19/1/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

22/2/2022

1.6 ASX +Security Code

BKI

ASX +Security Description



ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Pa t 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution Ordinary

Special

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

31/12/2021

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.4 +Record Date 14/2/2022

2A.5 Ex Date 11/2/2022

2A.6 Payment Date 3/3/2022



2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval



Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the

dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

personal

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per

+security (in primary currency) for all

dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.04000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the

currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to

securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for

dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this

this dividend/distribution?

dividend/distribution

Yes

Full DRP



2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information

apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount

this time?

per +security

No

AUD

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.03500000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes



3A.3

Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

franked

(%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4

Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

+security

0.0000 %

AUD 0.03500000



3A.6

Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount

per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7

Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign

income amount per security



AUD 0.00000000

P rt 3B - Special dividend/distribution

3B.1

Is the special dividend/distribution estimated at this

3B.1a Special dividend/distribution estimated amount

time?

per +security

No

AUD

3B.1b Special dividend/distribution amount per +security

AUD 0.00500000

3B.2

Is special dividend/distribution franked?

3B.2a Is the special dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

Yes

3B.3

Percentage of special dividend/distribution that is

3B.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

franked

(%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %



3B.4

Special dividend/distribution franked amount per

3B.5 Percentage of special dividend/distribution that is

+security

unfranked

AUD 0.00500000

0.0000 %

3B.6

Special dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3B.7

Special dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per +security

AUD 0.00000000

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?

Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)



4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election

4A.3 DRP discount rate

notices to share registry under DRP

0.0000 %

Tuesday February 15, 2022 17:00:00

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

End Date

15/2/2022

21/2/2022

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

use

Arithmetic average of the daily VWAP of all Shares sold in the ordinary course of trading during the five trading day

period starting on (and including) the first business day after the record date and ending on (and including) the fifth

business day after that record date, less any discount determined by the Board

4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

AUD 1.62000

3/3/2022



4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue

Yes

date?

Yes

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?

No

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules

https://bkilimited.com.au/investment/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/BKI-DRP-Rules-2019-07.pdf

4A.13 Further information about the DRP



Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

Disclaimer

BKI Investment Company Limited published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
