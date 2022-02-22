BKI Investment : Update - Dividend/Distribution - BKI

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Reason for the Update

Date of this announcement

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

For personal use only

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

1.5 Date of this announcement

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

1.4 The announcement is

1.1 Name of +Entity

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at

apart from franking?

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

dividends/distributions on this +security?

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for

securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the

dividends/distributions notified in this form

+security (in primary currency) for all

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

3B.5 Percentage of special dividend/distribution that is

Percentage of special dividend/distribution that is

3B.2a Is the special dividend/distribution fully franked?

Is the special dividend/distribution estimated at this

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes

Notification of dividend / distribution

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?

Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment) only 4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election 4A.3 DRP discount rate notices to share registry under DRP 0.0000 % Tuesday February 15, 2022 17:00:00 4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price Start Date End Date 15/2/2022 21/2/2022 4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

use Arithmetic average of the daily VWAP of all Shares sold in the ordinary course of trading during the five trading day period starting on (and including) the first business day after the record date and ending on (and including) the fifth business day after that record date, less any discount determined by the Board 4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount): 4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date AUD 1.62000 3/3/2022 personal 4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue? 4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue Yes date? Yes 4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No 4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No 4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation? No 4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules https://bkilimited.com.au/investment/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/BKI-DRP-Rules-2019-07.pdf 4A.13 Further information about the DRP For

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary