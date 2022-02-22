BKI Investment : Update - Dividend/Distribution - BKI

Notification of dividend / distribution
Update Summary
Entity name
BKI INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
BKI - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
22/2/2022
Reason for the Update
Confirm DRP pricing
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
1 / 6
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details
|
only
|
|
|
|
|
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
|
|
|
|
1.1 Name of +Entity
|
|
|
|
BKI INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
|
|
|
|
1.2 Registered Number Type
|
Registration Number
|
use
|
ABN
|
|
23106719868
|
1.3 ASX issuer code
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BKI
|
|
|
|
1.4 The announcement is
|
|
|
|
Update/amendment to previous announcement
|
|
personal
|
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
|
|
|
|
|
Confirm DRP pricing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
|
|
|
|
19/1/2022
|
|
|
|
|
1.5 Date of this announcement
|
|
|
|
22/2/2022
|
|
|
|
|
1.6 ASX +Security Code
|
|
|
|
BKI
|
|
|
|
ASX +Security Description
|
|
For
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pa t 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
|
|
|
|
|
|
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution Ordinary
Special
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
31/12/2021
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
2 / 6
Notification of dividend / distribution
2A.4 +Record Date 14/2/2022
2A.5 Ex Date 11/2/2022
2A.6 Payment Date 3/3/2022
|
only
|
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
|
Security holder approval
|
|
Court approval
|
|
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
|
|
ACCC approval
|
|
FIRB approval
|
|
use
|
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the
|
dividend/distribution.
|
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
|
|
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
|
personal
|
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per
|
|
+security (in primary currency) for all
|
|
dividends/distributions notified in this form
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AUD 0.04000000
|
|
|
|
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the
|
|
|
|
currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to
|
|
|
|
securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
|
|
|
No
|
|
|
|
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for
|
|
|
|
dividends/distributions on this +security?
|
|
|
|
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
|
|
|
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to
|
2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this
|
|
|
this dividend/distribution?
|
dividend/distribution
|
|
|
Yes
|
Full DRP
|
|
|
|
|
For
|
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information
|
|
apart from franking?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No
|
|
|
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at
|
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount
|
|
|
this time?
|
per +security
|
|
|
No
|
AUD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
3 / 6
Notification of dividend / distribution
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 0.03500000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes
|
only
|
3A.3
|
Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is
|
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
|
|
|
|
|
franked
|
(%)
|
|
|
100.0000 %
|
|
30.0000 %
|
|
|
3A.4
|
Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per
|
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked
|
|
|
+security
|
0.0000 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AUD 0.03500000
|
|
use
|
3A.6
|
Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount
|
|
per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
|
|
AUD 0.00000000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3A.7
|
Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign
|
|
|
|
income amount per security
|
|
personal
|
AUD 0.00000000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
P rt 3B - Special dividend/distribution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3B.1
|
Is the special dividend/distribution estimated at this
|
3B.1a Special dividend/distribution estimated amount
|
|
|
time?
|
per +security
|
|
|
No
|
AUD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3B.1b Special dividend/distribution amount per +security
|
|
|
|
AUD 0.00500000
|
|
|
|
3B.2
|
Is special dividend/distribution franked?
|
3B.2a Is the special dividend/distribution fully franked?
|
|
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
|
|
3B.3
|
Percentage of special dividend/distribution that is
|
3B.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
|
|
|
franked
|
(%)
|
|
|
100.0000 %
|
|
30.0000 %
|
For
|
3B.4
|
Special dividend/distribution franked amount per
|
3B.5 Percentage of special dividend/distribution that is
|
+security
|
unfranked
|
|
|
|
|
AUD 0.00500000
|
0.0000 %
|
|
|
3B.6
|
Special dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
|
|
|
AUD 0.00000000
|
|
|
|
3B.7
|
Special dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per +security
|
|
|
AUD 0.00000000
|
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
4 / 6
Notification of dividend / distribution
Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?
|
|
Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
|
|
only
|
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election
|
4A.3 DRP discount rate
|
notices to share registry under DRP
|
0.0000 %
|
|
|
|
|
Tuesday February 15, 2022 17:00:00
|
|
|
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price
|
|
|
Start Date
|
End Date
|
|
15/2/2022
|
21/2/2022
|
|
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
|
|
use
|
Arithmetic average of the daily VWAP of all Shares sold in the ordinary course of trading during the five trading day
|
|
|
period starting on (and including) the first business day after the record date and ending on (and including) the fifth
|
|
business day after that record date, less any discount determined by the Board
|
|
|
|
|
4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):
|
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
|
|
AUD 1.62000
|
3/3/2022
|
personal
|
4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?
|
4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue
|
Yes
|
date?
|
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?
|
|
No
|
|
|
4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?
|
|
No
|
|
|
4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?
|
|
No
|
|
|
4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules
|
|
|
https://bkilimited.com.au/investment/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/BKI-DRP-Rules-2019-07.pdf
|
|
4A.13 Further information about the DRP
|
|
For
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part 5 - Further information
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
|
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.