BKM Industries : CIRP - Committee meeting updates

INDUSTRIES LIMITED
(Formerly Manaksia Industries Ltd.) CIN: L27100WB201 IPLC161235
30.04.2022
with Clause 16 (g) of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
of
the 14 Meeting of Committee of Creditors (COC) under Regulation 30(2) read
Pursuant to Regulation 30 (2) of Securities
Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR) and
Clause A of Part A of Schedule III of LODR, we hereby inform
Creditors
and Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure
in accordance with the requirements of Sub Clause 16 (g) of
of
M/s. BKM Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday i.e. May 2, 2022 at 12:00
that of
the 14™ Meeting of Committee
P.M. at Rendezvous, The Astor Kolkata 15, Shakespeare Sarani, Kolkata- 700071.
For BKM Industries Limited
Pratim Bayal
Resolution Professional (RP) Reg No.: IBBI/IPA-003/IP-N002
13/2018-2019/12385
