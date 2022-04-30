Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. BKM Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    539043   INE831Q01016

BKM INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(539043)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-28
2.340 INR   +0.43%
07:17aBKM INDUSTRIES : CIRP - Committee meeting updates
PU
04/18BKM INDUSTRIES : CIRP - Committee meeting updates
PU
2021Bkm Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2020
CI
BKM Industries : CIRP - Committee meeting updates

04/30/2022 | 07:17am EDT
Arley

GG:

4

B K M

.

Gaqey?

INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(Formerly Manaksia Industries Ltd.) CIN: L27100WB201 IPLC161235

30.04.2022

To,

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400 001

Scrip Code : 539043

Dear Sir(s),

Subject: Intimation

The Secretary,

Registered Office:

Bikaner Building, 3" Floor

8/1 Lal Bazar

Kolkata ~ 700 001, India

Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Plot No. C/1, 'G' Block,

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai -~ 400 051

Scrip Code - BKMINDST

Street

with Clause 16 (g) of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

of

the 14 Meeting of Committee of Creditors (COC) under Regulation 30(2) read

Pursuant to Regulation 30 (2) of Securities

Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR) and

Clause A of Part A of Schedule III of LODR, we hereby inform

Creditors

and Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure

in accordance with the requirements of Sub Clause 16 (g) of

of

M/s. BKM Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday i.e. May 2, 2022 at 12:00

that of

the 14™ Meeting of Committee

P.M. at Rendezvous, The Astor Kolkata 15, Shakespeare Sarani, Kolkata- 700071.

Kindly take note of the same,

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully,

For BKM Industries Limited

aa

Pratim Bayal

Resolution Professional (RP) Reg No.: IBBI/IPA-003/IP-N002

13/2018-2019/12385

Phone: +9]-33-223] 0050|Fax: +91-33-2230 0336|Email: corporate@bkmindustries.com |Website: www.bkmindustries.com

Disclaimer

BKM Industries Ltd. published this content on 30 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 11:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 37,5 M 0,49 M 0,49 M
Net income 2020 -292 M -3,82 M -3,82 M
Net Debt 2020 1 441 M 18,8 M 18,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,09x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 153 M 2,00 M 2,00 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,59x
EV / Sales 2020 39,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,6%
Chart BKM INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BKM Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Basant Kumar Agrawal Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Navneet Manaksia Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Madhu Sudan Sarkar Technical Director
Jaya Bajpai Independent Non-Executive Director
Ganesh Chandra Das Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BKM INDUSTRIES LIMITED-19.59%2
BALL CORPORATION-15.70%26 070
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-16.61%14 812
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-0.52%13 433
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-2.00%9 513
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-17.43%7 807