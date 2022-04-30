BKM Industries : CIRP - Committee meeting updates

Arley

INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(Formerly Manaksia Industries Ltd.) CIN: L27100WB201 IPLC161235

30.04.2022

To,

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400 001

Scrip Code : 539043

Dear Sir(s),

Subject: Intimation

The Secretary,

Registered Office:

Bikaner Building, 3" Floor

8/1 Lal Bazar

Kolkata ~ 700 001, India

Exchange Plaza, 5 Floor,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Plot No. C/1, 'G' Block,

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai -~ 400 051

Scrip Code - BKMINDST

Street

with Clause 16 (g) of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

of

the 14 Meeting of Committee of Creditors (COC) under Regulation 30(2) read

Pursuant to Regulation 30 (2) of Securities

Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR) and

Clause A of Part A of Schedule III of LODR, we hereby inform

Creditors

and Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure

in accordance with the requirements of Sub Clause 16 (g) of

of

M/s. BKM Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday i.e. May 2, 2022 at 12:00

that of

the 14™ Meeting of Committee

P.M. at Rendezvous, The Astor Kolkata 15, Shakespeare Sarani, Kolkata- 700071.

Kindly take note of the same,

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully,

For BKM Industries Limited

aa

Pratim Bayal

Resolution Professional (RP) Reg No.: IBBI/IPA-003/IP-N002

13/2018-2019/12385

