    BKS   AT0000624705

BKS BANK AG

(BKS)
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  07:30 2022-09-08 am EDT
14.60 EUR   -2.67%
05:40aBKS BANK : Half-year Financial Report 2022 (PDF - 1.5MB)
PU
08/26BKS Bank AG Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/25BKS Bank AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
BKS Bank : Half-year Financial Report 2022 (PDF - 1.5MB)

09/12/2022 | 05:40am EDT
2022

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

BKS Bank at a Glance

3

Highlights of the First Half-Year 2022 4

Preface by the Chairwoman of the Management Board

6

Group Management Report

9

Economic Environment

10

Assets, Equity and Liabilities

11

Result of Operations

13

Segment Report

16

Consolidated Own Funds

18

Risk Management

19

Outlook

20

Consolidated Financial Statements pursuant to IFRS

Statement of Comprehensive Income for the Period 01 January to 30 June 2022

26

Consolidated Balance Sheet for the Period Ended 30 June 2022 29

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 30

Consolidated statement of Cash Flows 32

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements of BKS Bank

33

Management's Responsibility for the Financial Statements

52

Financial Calendar 2022 53

Forward-looking statements

This half-year financial report contains statements and forecasts that refer to the future development of the BKS Bank Group. The forecasts are our estimates based on the information at our disposal on the copy deadline 24 August 2022. Should the assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements prove incorrect or should risks materialise to an extent not anticipated, the actual results may vary from those currently expected. This half-year financial report does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell shares of BKS Bank AG.

Disclaimer

As auditing is not mandatory for this interim report, it has not been audited or reviewed by an auditor.

Any minimal deviations of the values in the tables and charts are due to rounding differences. This half-year financial report is an unaudited translation from the German into English for the convenience of readers.

2

Table of Contents

BKS Bank at a Glance

Income Statement in €m

HY1 2021

HY1 2022

± in %

Net interest income

67.5

69.6

3.2

Impairment charges

-9.5

-13.4

41.2

Net fee and commission income

33.3

35.4

6.1

General administrative expenses

-64.4

-66.5

3.3

Profit for the period before tax

43.5

32.4

-25.5

Profit for the period after tax

36.6

30.7

-16.2

Balance Sheet in €m

31/12/2021

30/06/2022

± in %

Total assets

10,578.0

10,700.3

1.2

Receivables from customers after impairment charges

6,958.6

7,150.8

2.8

Primary deposits

8,116.0

8,173.9

0.7

• thereof savings deposits

1,351.2

1,311.2

-3.0

• thereof securitised liabilities incl. subordinated debt capital

973.5

1,032.0

6.0

Shareholders' equity

1,459.3

1,483.0

1.6

Customer funds under management

21,222.8

19,978.2

-5.9

• thereof on custody accounts

13,106.9

11,804.3

-9.9

Own Funds pursuant to CRR in €m

31/06/2021

30/06/2022

± in % (ppt)

Total risk exposure amount

5,786.5

6,164.0

3.7

Own funds

952.3

963.2

-2.1

• thereof common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital

674.1

692.6

-2.4

• thereof total tier 1 capital (CET1-AT1)

739.3

757.8

-2.2

Tier 1 capital ratio (in %)

12.8

12.3

-0.7

Total capital ratio (in %)

16.5

15.6

-1.0

Performance ratios

30/06/2021

30/06/2022

± in % (ppt)

Return on equity after tax

5.3

5.6

0.3

Return on assets after tax

0.7

0.8

0.1

Cost/income ratio (expenses/income coefficient)

57.4

56.5

-0.9

Risk/earnings ratio (credit risk/net interest income)

14.0

19.2

5.2

Non-performing loan ratio (NPL ratio)

1.7

2.1

0.4

Net stable funding ratio (NSFR)

121.8

117,5

-4,3

Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR)

196.5

185.9

-10.6

Leverage ratio

8.0

7.0

-1.0

Resources

31/12/2021

30/06/2022

Average number of staff

986

988

Number of branches

64

64

BKS Bank's Shares

31/12/2021

30/06/2022

Number of no-par ordinary shares (ISIN AT0000624705)

42,942,900

42,942,900

High (ordinary share) in €

16.7

15.9

Low (ordinary share) in €

11.3

14.4

Close (ordinary share) in €

15.3

15.9

Market capitalisation in €m

657.0

682.8

3

Highlights im ersten Halbjahr 2022

Highlights - HY1 2022

100 Years of BKS Bank

The year 2022 marks BKS Bank's 100th anniversary. The Bank's success story and eventful history started in 1922 in Klagenfurt when it was founded as Kärnten Kredit- und Wechsel-Bankgesellschaft Ehrfeld & Co.

The forward-looking business policy pursued by the bank proved highly successful and helped turn many challenges into opportunities.

Growth also in Anniversary Year

We have been committed to a sustainable growth strategy for the past 100 years and have increased business volumes also in our anniversary year.

The highest growth rates were seen in lending, the treasury portfolio, sight deposits, and own issues. For the first time, the outstanding volume of own issues exceeded EUR 1 billion.

Member of the

Green Finance Alliance

In May 2022 we became a founding member of the Green Finance Alliance. The Alliance is an initiative of the Ministry for Climate Action created for financial institutions that care about the future.

4

Highlights im ersten Halbjahr 2022

Recommender Award

We received the Recommender Award 2022 for outstanding customer services. This prestigious award is conferred to Austrian banks and insurance companies that attain excellent ratings in a customer survey.

Sustainability Award of the

Vienna Stock Exchange

The award conferred by the Vienna Stock Exchange is recognition of our commitment, holistic sustainability strategy and our pioneering role for sustainability. BKS Bank received the Sustainability Award of the Vienna Stock Exchange for a second time in a row in 2022.

Best Advisory Services for

Retirement Planning

By providing excellent advisory services, our employees won the mystery test conducted by the magazine "trend" and Gesellschaft für Verbraucherstudien (Austrian Society for Consumer Studies). We attained first place in Austria for the advisory services provided at our branches on the topic of retirement planning.

"Most Family-Friendly Business"

32 companies from a wide range of different sectors took part in the competition for the prestigious award "Most family-friendly business 2021" organized by "Frau in der Wirtschaft Kärnten". The jury gave BKS Bank the award in the category of "Corporates".

5

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

BKS Bank AG published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 09:39:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 225 M 226 M 226 M
Net income 2021 80,8 M 81,1 M 81,1 M
Net Debt 2021 1 681 M 1 688 M 1 688 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,39x
Yield 2021 1,50%
Capitalization 615 M 618 M 618 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales 2021 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 990
Free-Float 57,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Herta Stockbauer Asset Manager
Sabine Urnik Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Patterer Head-Operations
Dieter Kohl Head-Anti-Money Laundering & Compliance
Franz Gasselsberger Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BKS BANK AG-4.58%618
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.74%349 475
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.47%280 751
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-10.91%213 078
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.52%171 939
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.11%154 698