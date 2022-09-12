BKS Bank : Half-year Financial Report 2022 (PDF - 1.5MB)

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

BKS Bank at a Glance 3 Highlights of the First Half-Year 2022 4 Preface by the Chairwoman of the Management Board 6 Group Management Report 9 Economic Environment 10 Assets, Equity and Liabilities 11 Result of Operations 13 Segment Report 16 Consolidated Own Funds 18 Risk Management 19 Outlook 20

Consolidated Financial Statements pursuant to IFRS Statement of Comprehensive Income for the Period 01 January to 30 June 2022 26 Consolidated Balance Sheet for the Period Ended 30 June 2022 29 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 30 Consolidated statement of Cash Flows 32 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements of BKS Bank 33 Management's Responsibility for the Financial Statements 52 Financial Calendar 2022 53

