BKS Bank : Half-year Financial Report 2022 (PDF - 1.5MB)
09/12/2022 | 05:40am EDT
2022
Table of Contents
BKS Bank at a Glance
3
Highlights of the First Half-Year 2022 4
Preface by the Chairwoman of the Management Board
6
Group Management Report
9
Economic Environment
10
Assets, Equity and Liabilities
11
Result of Operations
13
Segment Report
16
Consolidated Own Funds
18
Risk Management
19
Outlook
20
Consolidated Financial Statements pursuant to IFRS
Statement of Comprehensive Income for the Period 01 January to 30 June 2022
26
Consolidated Balance Sheet for the Period Ended 30 June 2022 29
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 30
Consolidated statement of Cash Flows 32
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements of BKS Bank
33
Management's Responsibility for the Financial Statements
52
Financial Calendar 2022 53
Forward-looking statements
This half-year financial report contains statements and forecasts that refer to the future development of the BKS Bank Group. The forecasts are our estimates based on the information at our disposal on the copy deadline 24 August 2022. Should the assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements prove incorrect or should risks materialise to an extent not anticipated, the actual results may vary from those currently expected. This half-year financial report does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell shares of BKS Bank AG.
Disclaimer
As auditing is not mandatory for this interim report, it has not been audited or reviewed by an auditor.
Any minimal deviations of the values in the tables and charts are due to rounding differences. This half-year financial report is an unaudited translation from the German into English for the convenience of readers.
2
BKS Bank at a Glance
Income Statement in €m
HY1 2021
HY1 2022
± in %
Net interest income
67.5
69.6
3.2
Impairment charges
-9.5
-13.4
41.2
Net fee and commission income
33.3
35.4
6.1
General administrative expenses
-64.4
-66.5
3.3
Profit for the period before tax
43.5
32.4
-25.5
Profit for the period after tax
36.6
30.7
-16.2
Balance Sheet in €m
31/12/2021
30/06/2022
± in %
Total assets
10,578.0
10,700.3
1.2
Receivables from customers after impairment charges
6,958.6
7,150.8
2.8
Primary deposits
8,116.0
8,173.9
0.7
• thereof savings deposits
1,351.2
1,311.2
-3.0
• thereof securitised liabilities incl. subordinated debt capital
973.5
1,032.0
6.0
Shareholders' equity
1,459.3
1,483.0
1.6
Customer funds under management
21,222.8
19,978.2
-5.9
• thereof on custody accounts
13,106.9
11,804.3
-9.9
Own Funds pursuant to CRR in €m
31/06/2021
30/06/2022
± in % (ppt)
Total risk exposure amount
5,786.5
6,164.0
3.7
Own funds
952.3
963.2
-2.1
• thereof common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital
674.1
692.6
-2.4
• thereof total tier 1 capital (CET1-AT1)
739.3
757.8
-2.2
Tier 1 capital ratio (in %)
12.8
12.3
-0.7
Total capital ratio (in %)
16.5
15.6
-1.0
Performance ratios
30/06/2021
30/06/2022
± in % (ppt)
Return on equity after tax
5.3
5.6
0.3
Return on assets after tax
0.7
0.8
0.1
Cost/income ratio (expenses/income coefficient)
57.4
56.5
-0.9
Risk/earnings ratio (credit risk/net interest income)
14.0
19.2
5.2
Non-performing loan ratio (NPL ratio)
1.7
2.1
0.4
Net stable funding ratio (NSFR)
121.8
117,5
-4,3
Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR)
196.5
185.9
-10.6
Leverage ratio
8.0
7.0
-1.0
Resources
31/12/2021
30/06/2022
Average number of staff
986
988
Number of branches
64
64
BKS Bank's Shares
31/12/2021
30/06/2022
Number of no-par ordinary shares (ISIN AT0000624705)
42,942,900
42,942,900
High (ordinary share) in €
16.7
15.9
Low (ordinary share) in €
11.3
14.4
Close (ordinary share) in €
15.3
15.9
Market capitalisation in €m
657.0
682.8
3
Highlights - HY1 2022
100 Years of BKS Bank
The year 2022 marks BKS Bank's 100th anniversary. The Bank's success story and eventful history started in 1922 in Klagenfurt when it was founded as Kärnten Kredit- und Wechsel-Bankgesellschaft Ehrfeld & Co.
The forward-looking business policy pursued by the bank proved highly successful and helped turn many challenges into opportunities.
Growth also in Anniversary Year
We have been committed to a sustainable growth strategy for the past 100 years and have increased business volumes also in our anniversary year.
The highest growth rates were seen in lending, the treasury portfolio, sight deposits, and own issues. For the first time, the outstanding volume of own issues exceeded EUR 1 billion.
Member of the
Green Finance Alliance
In May 2022 we became a founding member of the Green Finance Alliance. The Alliance is an initiative of the Ministry for Climate Action created for financial institutions that care about the future.
4
Recommender Award
We received the Recommender Award 2022 for outstanding customer services. This prestigious award is conferred to Austrian banks and insurance companies that attain excellent ratings in a customer survey.
Sustainability Award of the
Vienna Stock Exchange
The award conferred by the Vienna Stock Exchange is recognition of our commitment, holistic sustainability strategy and our pioneering role for sustainability. BKS Bank received the Sustainability Award of the Vienna Stock Exchange for a second time in a row in 2022.
Best Advisory Services for
Retirement Planning
By providing excellent advisory services, our employees won the mystery test conducted by the magazine "trend" and Gesellschaft für Verbraucherstudien (Austrian Society for Consumer Studies). We attained first place in Austria for the advisory services provided at our branches on the topic of retirement planning.
"Most Family-Friendly Business"
32 companies from a wide range of different sectors took part in the competition for the prestigious award "Most family-friendly business 2021" organized by "Frau in der Wirtschaft Kärnten". The jury gave BKS Bank the award in the category of "Corporates".
5
