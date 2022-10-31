BKW : CFO Ronald Trächsel to leave BKW*

*Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Ronald Trächsel, who has served as CFO of BKW since 2014, will be leaving the company in the coming months. He intends to take on new responsibilities on various Boards of Directors in the future, contributing his extensive knowledge and skills. "In recent years, I have taken great pleasure in developing BKW into a successful energy and infrastructure service provider that operates internationally. In the years to come, I would now also like to make my knowledge available to other companies and focus more on strategic matters," says Ronald Trächsel in regard to his future challenges. The Chairman of the BKW Board of Directors, Roger Baillod, wishes to extend his thanks to Ronald Trächsel for his great service: "Through his extensive expertise, Ronald Trächsel has made a significant contribution to BKW's success. We are very grateful to him for all he has done."

Ronald Trächsel will be leaving BKW at the latest by the end of June 2023. The search for his successor has already begun.