BKW : Martin Fecke appointed CEO of BKW Engineering

Martin Fecke, a qualified engineer and state-approved sound and heat insulation expert, not to mention building surveyor, has been Managing Director at ASSMANN BERATEN + PLANEN since 2002. ASSMANN has been part of the BKW Engineering network since 2017. Together with Christian Vrielink, Managing Director of the LINDSCHULTE Group, he is responsible for managing BKW Engineering's business in Germany. As of 1 October 2022, Martin Fecke will take over the general management of BKW Engineering. Roger Baillod, Interim CEO at BKW, commented: 'We are convinced that, in Martin Fecke, we have found the ideal person to successfully lead BKW Engineering into the future. As Managing Director of BKW Engineering's largest company, he has made a significant contribution to developing this network and securing complex large-scale international projects with other companies in the network.'

Martin Fecke is replacing Michael Schüepp, who has been successful in growing the Engineering network since 2014. 'Michael Schüepp leaves behind a successful group of companies with excellent growth prospects. I look forward to continuing this task and implementing challenging projects for our clients,' remarked Martin Fecke.

With over 3,500 employees, BKW Engineering is part of BKW's Services Division, which posted revenue of more than CHF 1.5 billion and EBIT of almost CHF 100 million in 2021. The Engineering business is an essential pillar of the Service Division. It is making a key contribution to BKW's success story and is perfectly positioned to help solve society's biggest challenges over the coming years with sustainable buildings and infrastructure.