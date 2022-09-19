Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. BKW AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKW   CH0130293662

BKW AG

(BKW)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-09-19 am EDT
122.30 CHF   +0.82%
12:40pBKW : Martin Fecke appointed CEO of BKW Engineering
PU
09/13Europe props up energy firms amid liquidity crunch
RE
09/09Europe props up energy firms amid liquidity crunch
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BKW : Martin Fecke appointed CEO of BKW Engineering

09/19/2022 | 12:40pm EDT
Martin Fecke, a qualified engineer and state-approved sound and heat insulation expert, not to mention building surveyor, has been Managing Director at ASSMANN BERATEN + PLANEN since 2002. ASSMANN has been part of the BKW Engineering network since 2017. Together with Christian Vrielink, Managing Director of the LINDSCHULTE Group, he is responsible for managing BKW Engineering's business in Germany. As of 1 October 2022, Martin Fecke will take over the general management of BKW Engineering. Roger Baillod, Interim CEO at BKW, commented: 'We are convinced that, in Martin Fecke, we have found the ideal person to successfully lead BKW Engineering into the future. As Managing Director of BKW Engineering's largest company, he has made a significant contribution to developing this network and securing complex large-scale international projects with other companies in the network.'

Martin Fecke is replacing Michael Schüepp, who has been successful in growing the Engineering network since 2014. 'Michael Schüepp leaves behind a successful group of companies with excellent growth prospects. I look forward to continuing this task and implementing challenging projects for our clients,' remarked Martin Fecke.

With over 3,500 employees, BKW Engineering is part of BKW's Services Division, which posted revenue of more than CHF 1.5 billion and EBIT of almost CHF 100 million in 2021. The Engineering business is an essential pillar of the Service Division. It is making a key contribution to BKW's success story and is perfectly positioned to help solve society's biggest challenges over the coming years with sustainable buildings and infrastructure.

Disclaimer

BKW AG published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 16:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BKW AG
Financials
Sales 2022 4 098 M 4 251 M 4 251 M
Net income 2022 200 M 208 M 208 M
Net Debt 2022 1 160 M 1 204 M 1 204 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,3x
Yield 2022 2,22%
Capitalization 6 401 M 6 641 M 6 641 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
EV / Sales 2023 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 11 500
Free-Float 37,2%
Chart BKW AG
Duration : Period :
BKW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BKW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 121,30 CHF
Average target price 139,75 CHF
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger Baillod Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Ronald Frank Trächsel Chief Financial Officer, Head-Finance & Services
Thomas Zinniker Head-Information & Communication Technology
Michael R. Schüepp Head-Engineering
Raphael Bruetsch Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BKW AG2.28%6 641