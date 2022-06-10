BKW : Michael Schüepp, CEO of BKW Engineering, is leaving the company*

*Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 SIX Listing Rules

Michael Schüepp joined BKW in late 2014 and assumed responsibility for the development and expansion of the BKW Group's engineering business. The network of BKW Engineering now includes 59 companies with around 3,500 people in 130 locations. It operates primarily in the DACH region, which comprises Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Due to its extensive expertise, the Engineering network is being awarded a growing number of contracts for large-scale and complex infrastructure projects. With the Innovation Center, BKW Engineering also has its own technology and innovation hub, where the blueprints and construction projects of tomorrow are developed. The centre's knowledge and expertise are made available to the entire BKW Group.

BKW Engineering is part of BKW's service division, which posted revenue of more than CHF 1.5 billion and EBIT of almost CHF 100 million in 2021. "The engineering business is an essential pillar of our service division. It has played a major part in BKW's success story in recent times and is now perfectly positioned to help solve society's biggest challenges over the coming years with sustainable buildings and infrastructure. We would like to thank Michael Schüepp for his enormous contribution and hard work for BKW Engineering and the entire Group", said Suzanne Thoma, CEO of BKW.

Michael Schüepp is leaving BKW at the end of September 2022. The search for his successor is already under way. Rebecca Weber, CFO and deputy CEO of BKW Engineering, will manage BKW Engineering on an interim basis after Schüepp steps down.