  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. BKW AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKW   CH0130293662

BKW AG

(BKW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:43 2022-09-09 am EDT
121.25 CHF   +0.29%
05:03aEurope props up energy firms amid liquidity crunch
RE
09/06BKW : Presentazione analisti e media semestrale 2022 (in inglese) (PDF, 3 MB)
PU
09/06BKW : reports good half-year results*
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Europe props up energy firms amid liquidity crunch

09/09/2022 | 05:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Windmill power plants and brown coal fired power plants of RWE, one of Europe's biggest utilities in Neurath near Cologne

FRANKFURT/OSLO (Reuters) - More European energy companies have secured extra funds from governments and banks as soaring gas and power prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine have driven up margin call requirements and burnt up their cash.

   Several European governments have announced measures to provide loans and guarantees to cash-strapped companies, while European Union energy ministers were holding emergency talks on Friday on measures to calm the market.

Utilities often sell power in advance but must maintain a "minimum margin" deposit in case of default before supplying the power. This deposit has raced higher with surging power prices, leaving companies struggling to find cash, given many firms face limits on the extent extra costs can be passed to clients.

Here is a chronology of names and numbers:

Sept 9 - VNG, one of Germany's biggest importers of Russian gas and part of EnBW, asked the government for aid to keep going and absorb accumulating losses.

Sept 8 - The Danish government said it planned to provide 100 billion Danish crowns ($13.6 billion) in guarantees to energy firms.

Sept 8 - British Prime Minister Liz Truss said a 40 billion pound ($46.5 billion) scheme will be launched to ensure energy firms are shielded from liquidity squeezes.

Sept 6 - Norway's Equinor said in Europe, excluding Britain, total of margin calls probably amounted to more than 1.5 trillion euros ($1.51 trillion).

Sept 6 - Switzerland rushed out a financial safety net for power company Axpo, having readied provisions in April for the purpose. The measures in theory extend to sector peers Alpiq and BKW.

Sept 4 - Finland and Sweden pledged to offer 10 billion euros and 250 billion Swedish crowns ($23.7 billion), respectively, in liquidity guarantees to power companies.

Sept 6 - Finland's Fortum signed a bridge financing arrangement with government investment company Solidium for 2.35 billion euros to cover collateral needs.

Aug 31 - Austria's government granted a 2 billion euro credit line to the City of Vienna to help the Wien Energie power company with futures margins.

Aug 29 - Fortum said it was in talks with the Finnish state on how to secure its liquidity needs.

Aug 29 - Germany's Uniper requested more financial help from the German government, raising the bill for bailing out the utility to 19 billion euros.

($1 = 7.3625 Danish crowns)

($1 = 0.8597 pounds)

($1 = 0.9904 euros)

($1 = 10.5333 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Nora Buli; Editing by Miranda Murray and Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BKW AG 0.58% 121.6 Delayed Quote.1.94%
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG -0.47% 85.4 Delayed Quote.12.89%
EQUINOR ASA 2.51% 362.8 Real-time Quote.50.11%
FORTUM OYJ 3.25% 9.776 Delayed Quote.-64.92%
UNIPER SE 9.65% 5.035 Delayed Quote.-89.01%
Financials
Sales 2022 3 723 M 3 828 M 3 828 M
Net income 2022 388 M 399 M 399 M
Net Debt 2022 1 232 M 1 267 M 1 267 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,5x
Yield 2022 2,30%
Capitalization 6 380 M 6 560 M 6 560 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 10 750
Free-Float 37,2%
Chart BKW AG
Duration : Period :
BKW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BKW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 120,90 CHF
Average target price 139,75 CHF
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald Frank Trächsel Chief Financial Officer, Head-Finance & Services
Roger Baillod Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Zinniker Head-Information & Communication Technology
Raphael Bruetsch Head-Legal & Compliance
Hartmut Geldmacher Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BKW AG1.94%6 560
NEXTERA ENERGY-3.31%177 302
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION4.10%84 889
SOUTHERN COMPANY15.79%84 774
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.5.36%69 422
IBERDROLA, S.A.3.31%66 365